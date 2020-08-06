What Happened To Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Shotgun' Wedding To Camila Morrone?

An Unexpected Pregnancy Cases An Unexpected Marriage

Surprise pregnancies and secret weddings have been tabloid fodder forever but most magazines are wise not to combine both stories, as it makes it easier to be disproven. NW did not heed this advice when it claimed DiCaprio would marry Morrone because of an unexpected pregnancy. Despite the marriage being a “shotgun wedding,” DiCaprio was still planning “a dream storybook wedding” with his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt serving as best man.