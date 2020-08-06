What Happened To Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Shotgun' Wedding To Camila Morrone?

About a year ago a tabloid story started floating around Leonardo DiCaprio hastily marrying Camila Morrone with Brad Pitt serving as best man. A year later, DiCaprio is still unwed without children, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story. Let’s take a look back.
Surprise pregnancies and secret weddings have been tabloid fodder forever but most magazines are wise not to combine both stories, as it makes it easier to be disproven. NW did not heed this advice when it claimed DiCaprio would marry Morrone because of an unexpected pregnancy. Despite the marriage being a “shotgun wedding,” DiCaprio was still planning “a dream storybook wedding” with his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt serving as best man.
At the time, sources close to Pitt and DiCaprio both assured us that this story was false. A year later, A DiCaprio wedding and baby would be frontpage news even in a pandemic. No wedding happened. No baby was born. Gossip Cop was correct.
In the intervening year, DiCaprio has not gotten married, although tabloids continue to cry engagement. Morrone and DiCaprio have been together for a few years now, which is very long by DiCaprio standards. They’ve been quarantining together as well and People reports true love. An engagement could come soon, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.
This tabloid has not relented when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Last November it doubled down on Morrone being pregnant. We checked back in after nine months and, well, no baby. A cursory glance at her Instagram will show reveal that Morrone is not pregnant.
Brad Pitt has naturally been targeted by this tabloid since this story. Just last year, it claimed Pitt had confessed his love for another Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star, Margot Robbie. Not to be outdone, the tabloid has also claimed Robbie is actually in love with DiCaprio. Neither report is true, as Robbie is already happily married to Tom Ackerley.
Baby rumors swirl around Pitt as well. This same tabloid reported that he and Jennifer Aniston were adopting a child together. Aniston and Pitt aren’t dating so Gossip Cop busted that easily. NW also reported in April that Pitt had a secret lovechild which allegedly left Aniston “blindsided.” Again, not dating. This story, or really, much else that the tabloid has reported, is not true.
