What Happened To Leonardo DiCaprio Dumping Camilla Morrone?

365 days ago Gossip Cop busted a story about Leonardo DiCaprio dumping Camila Morrone after his mother told him to propose. Since it’s been a year, we’re taking look back on that story to see if we got it right. Let’s see if DiCaprio broke-up or tied the knot.
The National Enquirer reported that DiCaprio faced an engagement ultimatum courtesy of his mother. “Leo loves being with Camila, but he's been getting so much pressure to put a ring on it, he's ready to hit the bricks." The tabloid pointed to a photo of DiCaprio “glued to his cellphone” while on vacation with Morrone as evidence that his mind was elsewhere. DiCaprio’s mother was turning on the pressure, but “Leo's a bachelor through and through. He wants to do what he wants to do, and when he starts feeling cornered, that's his cue to end it."
Gossip Cop busted this story first by noting the photo was inaccurate. Other photos from the same trip showed DiCaprio and Morrone showing PDA and laughing together. We were also assured, by his own spokesperson, that DiCaprio’s mother was not pressuring him to get married. Since Morrone obviously hadn’t been dumped, nor were the couple married, we debunked the story.
Nope! One year later things are more or less the same for DiCaprio and Morrone. They recently celebrated New Years’ together in Boston where the Basketball Diaries star is hard at work on Don’t Look Up.
There has been plenty of engagement speculation since this story came out. Morrone has dated DiCaprio longer than anyone else in a very long time, plus he’s clearly enamored by her. That being said, the two are not engaged right now and are simply enjoying the dating life.
This was just one of many Enquirer stories Gossip Cop has busted about celebrity break-ups that didn’t actually happen. Zac Efron apparently dumped Vanessa Valladares in October, but the two are still dating. It claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton broke up about a month before they got engaged, and reported Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were taking a break. They weren't and they haven't.
These reports amount to a hill of beans as all of these couples are still together. This pressure to break-up or get engaged was invented by this tabloid as a compelling narrative, but it doesn’t look like anyone is in a rush to tie the knot. Gossip Cop got the story right, as the tabloid was completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
