What Happened To Kirstie Alley? Here’s What She’s Doing Now in 2021

What’s up with Kirstie Alley in 2021? The Emmy-winning actress was beloved in the 1980s and 1990s, but the last decade hasn’t been too kind to her. The former Cheers star has some theories as to why she’s lost her appeal, but she refuses to bow down to critics. Kirstie Alley now stays busy on social media, where she engages fans (and haters) without a filter. Get the details on her unfiltered musings, and find out what other projects she’s working on these days.

Kirstie Alley Got Her Career Breakthrough On ‘Cheers’

(Paramount)

Kirstie Alley has been in the entertainment business for decades, but she’ll be remembered by most fans as the neurotic bar manager Rebecca Howe on the NBC series Cheers. She joined the cast of the hit show in 1987, replacing longtime star Shelley Long. Many viewers believed she had huge shoes to fill, but Alley cracked up audiences and earned a Golden Globe and Emmy award for her performance.

She also had a successful run on the big screen. In 1982, she made her film debut in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. She also starred alongside Mark Harmon in the classic 80s comedy Summer School (1987).

But Alley’s success on Cheers led to even bigger box office hits. The 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking, co-starring John Travolta and Bruce Willis, grossed $297 million. It also spawned two sequels: Look Who’s Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now.

Alley’s next big sitcom, Veronica’s Closet, ran for three seasons on NBC between 1997 and 2000. In it, she starred as Veronica “Ronnie” Chase, the owner of a lingerie company. (If you look carefully, you can spot early acting appearances by Zooey Deschanel and Mary Lynn Rajskub.)

The series was ultimately canceled due to low ratings. But the actress still won a People’s Choice Award for the role, and she also boasts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Did Kirstie Alley Ever Quit Acting?

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Alley never quit acting, but she never re-captured the success of her Cheers era. Her IMDb page reveals that she has worked steadily since the series’ 1993 finale. The only exceptions are two hiatuses from 2007-2012 and 2016-2019.

Alley attempted a comeback in the 2013 TV Land sitcom Kirstie, but it only lasted a single season. Her last notable gig was on the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens. She was also a guest star on an episode of The Goldbergs.

In the meantime, Alley stayed in the spotlight through alternative avenues. In 2018, she was a contestant on the 22nd season of Celebrity Big Brother. Two years later, she competed on Dancing with the Stars. With the help of her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she boogied her way to a second-place finish, just behind winner Hines Ward.

Alley has also been the longtime face of weight loss company Jenny Craig. Between 2004 and 2007, she lost 75 pounds while repping the brand.

“And then, you know, I went off the rails a bit,” she told Today in 2014.

Alley regained over 80 pounds by 2009. The following year, she debuted Organic Liaison, her own weight loss program. However, after she and the company were sued for false advertising, Alley sold the brand to Jenny Craig and returned as their celebrity spokesperson.

How Old Is Kirstie Alley And What Is She Doing Now In 2021?

Alley was born on January 12, 1951, which means she turned 70 this year. True or not, she claims that the reason we haven’t seen as much of her these days is because of her political leanings.

Earlier this month, she sat down with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and said she was “blackballed” for her preferred candidate.

“You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers but as long as you didn’t vote for Trump…” she told Carlson. “I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone a bit.” Alley claimed that her celebrity following on social media has dwindled down to just three stars.

“Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re this?” She asked. “It’s made me have to rethink, weirdly, my whole friendship.”

There’s no saying how much Alley’s deep ties to Scientology have also impacted her career. She’s spent the last two years living in Clearwater, Florida, close to the Church’s “spiritual headquarters.” (Given the organization’s secrecy, combined with Alley’s past history of threatening writers with lawsuits, we won’t speculate.)

Alley is unapologetic about her take on politics and current events. In October 2020, she had over 10,000 replies to a tweet that bashed CNN for its reporting on Covid-19.

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

But that’s just one of many instances in which she rants on social media without a filter. She also shoots her mouth off on her own podcast, On the Verge.

Whether or not you agree with her hot takes, we must admit she looks pretty good for her age:

There’s no word on what’s next for Alley in terms of film or television. Her last role was in a 2020 made-for-TV movie called You Can’t Take My Daughter, but she has no projects on deck.

What Is Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth In 2021?

Alley is said to have an estimated net worth of $40 million. We assume the bulk of it was earned through Cheers syndication. Other sources of income include real estate—in 2018, she slapped an $11.97 million price tag on her Los Angeles home. She also owns her Florida mansion, which she purchased from Lisa Marie Presley for $1.5 million.

But she’s not shy about spending her money on causes close to her heart. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she donated $5 million of her fortune to the Church of Scientology.