What Happened To Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Eloping In Mexico?

The world is still following Khloe Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson. The pair’s romance was complicated with cheating scandals that eventually led to a split in 2019, though the two have since gotten back together. Yet, last year, one tabloid alleged the two were eloping in Mexico. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report.
Last January, Life & Style claimed to have “exclusive” details that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had reunited, and the pair plotted to secretly elope. An insider alleged that "things are better than ever between them and now Khloe wants to make their reunion legal.” According to the informant, Kardashian and Thompson planned to sneak off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with their daughter, True. The source further maintained Kardashian wanted to do this without her judgmental mother and sisters.
Gossip Cop busted the report at the time because Khloe Kardashian wasn’t back together with Tristan Thompson. Around the time the story came out, the reality star vehemently denied rumors about rekindling anything with the basketball player. And she had every right, too. One of the scandals that broke the pair up was the allegation Thompson hooked up with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's former best friend. However, seven months ago, People confirmed that Kardashian decided to give her relationship with Thompson another try. But, this doesn’t mean the couple was engaged or looking to get married anytime soon.
Recently, after the Good American owner was spotted with a ring on her finger, another reputable outlet, ET, clarified that it "didn’t make sense" for the newly reconnected pair to get engaged and that they were happy with how their relationship is currently going.
They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always.
Gossip Cop is fully aware that things can change. But, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being the most open, famous family. The reality star has spoken about her doubts in regards to giving the father of her child a second chance, so we don’t believe she’ll be rushing down the aisle right now. Also, Life & Style isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to Khloe Kardashian’s personal life.
In 2019, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming Kim Kardashian betrayed Khloe by secretly having dinner with Tristan Thompson. Three months ago, we corrected the outlet contended Khloe Kardashian was planning a $3 million winter-wonderland themed wedding. Before that, we clarified a report from the publication that asserted Kardashian was pregnant with a second child. Simply put, the tabloid can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
