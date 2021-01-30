What Happened To Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Eloping In Mexico?

The Truth Behind Kardashian's Intricate Relationship With Thompson

Gossip Cop busted the report at the time because Khloe Kardashian wasn’t back together with Tristan Thompson. Around the time the story came out, the reality star vehemently denied rumors about rekindling anything with the basketball player. And she had every right, too. One of the scandals that broke the pair up was the allegation Thompson hooked up with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's former best friend. However, seven months ago, People confirmed that Kardashian decided to give her relationship with Thompson another try. But, this doesn’t mean the couple was engaged or looking to get married anytime soon.