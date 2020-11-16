What happened to Keanu Reeves' secret Malibu wedding? Last year, a tabloid alleged Reeves’ was having a low-key ceremony at the well-known Californian beach. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report we investigated at the time. Here’s what we know.
Around this time last year, it was theorized Reeves was dating Alexandra Grant. Without any confirmation, OK! alleged the John Wick star was taking the romance to the next level. According to the magazine, the actor asked Grant to marry him, to which she said yes. The tabloid alleged the two were planning a private ceremony in Malibu.
An insider revealed the details of Reeves’ supposed proposal, asserting, "He popped the question about a month ago over a cozy dinner at home - Italian takeout, candlelight, and Frank Sinatra music. He said he wanted them to spend the rest of their lives together, and then got down on one knee." The source claimed Grant happily accepted and Reeves gave Grant a $200,000 vintage-inspired engagement ring.
In regards to the secretive wedding, the source further disclosed the ceremony would take place in the following spring. The tipster contended the affair would be “romantic” and simple with at least 70 guests in attendance. The insider added, “The ceremony would probably take place on the beach just as the sun is setting. It sounds fancy, but knowing Keanu, everything will be very intimate, laid-back, and casual."
When the story came out, it was unclear if Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were in a relationship. But, earlier this year, Grant confirmed she is dating the Matrix actor during an interview with Vogue. The artist stated she was friends with Reeves for years adding, the two published the book, Ode to Happiness, together in 2011.
The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift. All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him – they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.
As far as Reeves proposing to Grant or the two planning a secret beach wedding, that was incorrect. Gossip Cop debunked the rumor last year and OK! has been unreliable when reporting on Reeves before. The two are not married. At least, not yet.
Last September, the same magazine falsely alleged Reeves was going to adopt a child. Recently, and more recently, it claimed Reeves and Grant were going to start a family. Neither of these stories were true, obviously, not was this one. Stick with Gossip Cop for the actual facts.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.