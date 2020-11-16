What Happened To Keanu Reeves 'Secret Malibu Wedding'?

Keanu And Alexandra's Romantic Wedding

In regards to the secretive wedding, the source further disclosed the ceremony would take place in the following spring. The tipster contended the affair would be “romantic” and simple with at least 70 guests in attendance. The insider added, “The ceremony would probably take place on the beach just as the sun is setting. It sounds fancy, but knowing Keanu, everything will be very intimate, laid-back, and casual."