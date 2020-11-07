What Happened To Katie Holmes' Relationship With Justin Theroux?

Were Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux ever an item? Last year, a tabloid claimed that the stars were “secretly dating.” Gossip Cop investigated the rumor at the time. Here’s a look back on the story.
Around this time last year, Star asserted that Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux had a “top-secret meetup” at a New York City restaurant that was reportedly quite “romantic.” An unnamed insider told the magazine that the two “hit it off immediately,” and the encounter was “pretty much the ultimate first date." From there, the source claimed that the romance was actually a revenge scheme for Holmes and Theroux against their respective former partners, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Aniston.
The source further revealed that Aniston wasn’t happy about the pairing and allegedly called Holmes “a has-been.” However, the Batman Begins star’s friends reportedly thought she and Theroux made “the perfect match.” The tipster claimed the actress “needed to find a middle ground — someone between Tom [Cruise] and Jamie. Justin isn't controlling like Tom and he's not a player like Jamie.” The insider claimed that the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actor “fit the bill.”
We’d like to point out that if these two high-profiled celebrities went on a date, it would’ve been talked about by more reputable outlets. Still, the publication insisted that Holmes “couldn't wait to tell her girlfriends and her sisters about their first date. She bragged about it like a schoolgirl crushing on the most popular boy in school,” the source added. The magazine’s informant concluded by saying that Theroux and Holmes’ chemistry was “off the charts” and everyone was “rooting for them.”
Rather than rely on the words of an anonymous source, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Katie Holmes to get clarification on the matter. The actress’ rep told us the story was fabricated. A year later and nothing has changed. Holmes is currently in a relationship with celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. As for Justin Theroux, was seen out with actress Lauren Norvelle last year. It’s not clear if Theroux is in a committed relationship with the actress, but what is clear is that the actor never dated Holmes.
In regards to Star, the tabloid has continued to be wrong about Holmes and Theroux. Last month, the magazine alleged that Holmes' boyfriend was already cheating on her. Last year, the same publication asserted that Theroux was getting “too close” to the married Jennifer Connelly. Obviously, the outlet can’t keep track of its lies and has no real insight into Katie Holmes or Justin Theroux’s personal lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.