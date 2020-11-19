What Happened To Katie Holmes And Justin Theroux 'Getting Serious'?

Did Katie Holmes And Justin Theroux Really Get Serious? We Have The Answer

Gossip Cop, however, has corrected the claim that Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux were dating. several times and at the time, we debunked this phony report too. Honestly, Gossip Cop is not sure why the tabloids have this fascination with Holmes and Theroux, but we can assure you that the two have never had any "secret dates." Holmes is currently in a relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr. Before that, the actress had a high-profile romance with Jamie Foxx. In regards to Theroux, the actor has been spotted out with a few women following his surprising split from Jennifer Aniston. Still, there hasn’t been any more reliable articles confirming a romance between Holmes and Theroux.