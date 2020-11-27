What Happened To Kanye West 'Disowning' His Kids?

Kanye West Disowned His Youngest Children Because Of His Religion?

In 2019, NW alleged Kanye West didn’t claim his youngest children, Chicago, and Psalm, because they were born via surrogacy. The tabloid purported West made this newfound revelation because of his passion for the Christian faith. An insider maintained West "suddenly decided that the whole process is unnatural. He says that North and Saint, who were conceived traditionally, are truly his. Kim knows he's obsessed with his religion right now, but she couldn't believe her ears when he said that."