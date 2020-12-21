What Happened To Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle'?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a very hectic year. After West made outlandish remarks about their relationship and unsuccessfully ran for president, several tabloids have scrutinized the couple's marriage. But before all that in 2020, last year, one magazine purported the two were gearing up for a nasty divorce/custody battle. Gossip Cop is revisiting the tale and where the spouse's relationship stands today.
Last December, after Gossip Cop corrected multiple false reports from Life & Style about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, the magazine alleged the pair’s impending divorce was turning unpleasant. The tabloid then quoted an insider who revealed, “The holidays were usually a special time of year, but Kim is secretly more stressed and miserable than ever. Kanye's grown so unpredictable and erratic that Kim wouldn't be surprised to come home and see he'd smashed every mirror in the house!"
The unnamed informant continued Kardashian and West had been “living totally separate lives, with Kim focused on her businesses, legal studies and their children while West was immersed in his Sunday Service-inspired projects.” The source further detailed the hip-hop star’s obsession over religion was destroying the couple’s marriage. “He might have found religion, but Kanye is so egotistical that he would never be able to handle Kim leaving him. He would never let her live it down,” the tipster maintained.
The insider added Kardashian had been meeting with lawyers about “possible exit strategies” because she was terrified of how her husband would react when she decided to leave him. “He'd be so bitter and enraged that Kanye would no doubt try to take her whole fortune. Just to hit her where it would hurt most - her bank account,” the source divulged.
The source added friends of the reality star wanted her to fight for full custody. "But,” the anonymous source babbled, Kim would never let him win. She'd burn through every dollar she has and battle until the end of time before she would let Kanye take away her babies." The informant concluded by noting Kardashian was “sick and tired of being so miserable. 2020 could be not just a new decade for Kim, but a fresh start."
Here’s an update on the report. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece because, at the time, the two weren’t haven’t any marital problems, and we proved this to be true. Yet, as we mentioned earlier, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have faced some issues this year following West’s questionable actions. Recently, it was revealed from more reliable outlets that West and Kardashian are living separate lives, but still, remain focus on their children. More importantly, the two haven’t filed for divorce.
Despite the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper’s current predicament, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Life & Style has been wrong about the spouses before. Months ago, the magazine reported West demanded Kardashian choose between him or her mother. Last October, the tabloid asserted Kardashian left West. Gossip Cop corrected these narratives and will continue to provide the truth behind these stories for our readers.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
