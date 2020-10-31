What Happened To Kaley Cuoco Divorcing Karl Cook?

It’s been exactly one year since a tabloid claimed that Kaley Cuoco was breaking up with her husband, Karl Cook. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but if a divorce was really in the works, it certainly would have happened by now. We’re taking a look back to see if the Big Bang Theory star actually did have any problems in her marriage after all.
According to Life & Style, Cuoco and Cook would not stay together long enough to hit their second anniversary. The two weren’t living together “because they clash over just about everything.” The couple likely didn’t have long for this world, as “friends fear it's only a matter of time before they divorce."
Gossip Cop busted the story at the time because the separate living arrangements were a nonissue for the couple. Cuoco said they were just living apart while they built their dream home, and she had “no problem with it.” We also reached out to a source close to Cuoco who assured us the story was fiction.
Nope! Cuoco and Cook celebrated their second wedding anniversary this past June with a lovely Instagram post. She wrote in the caption,
You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make. I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!!
Not only are they not divorced, but they’re now living together too. Cuoco and Cook were forced to move in together earlier than planned due to COVID-19, and Cuoco couldn’t be happier. She also just wrapped up production on her passion project The Flight Attendant, so everything is going great for Cuoco and her equestrian husband.
Tabloids sell magazines not by selling truth, but by selling drama. This explains why so many divorces on their covers never end up happening. This tabloid just claimed Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were getting divorced because of their “troubled kids.” The Crawford’s daughter, Kaia, is an extremely successful model and influencer whose parents are proud of her. The family recently vacationed in Mexico together, so the whole story simply did not add up.
Shortly after calling Cuoco’s divorce, this tabloid said Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in the midst of a nasty divorce. It’s been a rough year for the two of them, but they’re still very much together, so that story was bogus too. Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen were supposed to get a $600 million divorce, but they’re still together too.
In a bit of a paradox, if Life & Style says a couple is getting divorced, you can take that to mean they’re probably doing great. Cuoco and Cook are settling into their marriage quite nicely. There was absolutely no truth to the divorce story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.