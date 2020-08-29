What Happened To Julia Roberts And Richard Gere Going On A 'Pretty Woman' Reunion Tour?

Last year Gossip Cop busted a story about Julia Roberts and Richard Gere heading on tour to promote the anniversary of Pretty Woman. The classic film was released in March 1990, so it has now celebrated its thirtieth year. Let’s check back in to see if that ever actually did happen.
OK! Reported that the beloved rom-com would celebrate its thirtieth anniversary with a world tour featuring Roberts and Gere. An anonymous source kind of claimed it was a ploy for Roberts and Gere to have “cozy dinners” together, though the tabloid insisted the two “would never jeopardize their marriages.” The tabloid never bothered to explain what a world tour would even entail.
Gere and Roberts had previously been a target of romantic speculation from this very tabloid just months earlier, so this story was more or less a continuation of that phony narrative. Gossip Cop spoke to Gere’s spokesperson who told us on the record that this reunion story was “not true.” Other tabloids still publish rumors about Gere and Roberts, but their chemistry was limited to fiction and nothing else.
No! Roberts and Gere are both busy actors who would not have the time to leave their families and head on a tour. People dedicated a special issue for the 30th anniversary, but that was it as far as celebrations went.
Pretty Woman was adapted into a musical in 2018, and a touring production of the show is still seems set to start in October, though the pandemic could change that. Gere was supposed to star in an AppleTV show Bastards but that got canceled. Roberts is set to reunite with Denzel Washington in Leave The World Behind.
Roberts’s marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder is constantly the subject of OK!’s scrutiny. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for its divorce rumor surrounding disagreements on where to live. It published a nearly identical story about irreconcilable differences on where to live earlier this month. She was about to break-up with Moder over surfing too much.
Roberts posts loving messages to Moder regularly on Instagram, so all these divorce rumors seem highly unlikely for a couple that has been married for close to twenty years. As for Pretty Woman, there was no anniversary tour planned, nor did one ever happen. Roberts didn’t post any message about the anniversary on social media either, so a vague world tour certainly wasn’t in the cards.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.