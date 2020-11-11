What Happened To Julia Roberts' $200 Million Divorce?

Julia And Danny Had Enough Pretending?

The insider further revealed that the couple had been having “those kinds of fights” often and that the couple was heading for a “blowout” $200 million split if nothing changed. The source disclosed that Roberts and Moder “put on a united front in public to save face” but behind closed doors, their marriage was hanging on by a thread. Another source added their two cents by arguing that the spark in the actress’s marriage left after the twins were born. The informant claimed the Pretty Woman star and the cinematographer tried everything to "recapture the magic” in their relationship but it was like “flogging a dead horse.”