What Happened To Julia Roberts' $200 Million Divorce?

Last year, a tabloid alleged Julia Roberts was divorcing her husband, Danny Moder, after a fight the two had on her birthday. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. But since some time has passed, we’re taking a look back on the tale and what we learned.
Last November, NW claimed that “the end was nigh” for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. According to the tabloid, an epic fight erupted on Roberts’ 52nd birthday the month prior, which led the magazine to assert the couple was divorcing. An insider stated that Roberts expected her husband to go all out. "Julia accused him of not making enough of an effort, which didn't sit well with Danny. Sometimes he feels like nothing is ever good enough for her — and he's getting sick of it,” the insider added. The source claimed the fight "escalated into a full-blown screaming match.”
The insider further revealed that the couple had been having “those kinds of fights” often and that the couple was heading for a “blowout” $200 million split if nothing changed. The source disclosed that Roberts and Moder “put on a united front in public to save face” but behind closed doors, their marriage was hanging on by a thread. Another source added their two cents by arguing that the spark in the actress’s marriage left after the twins were born. The informant claimed the Pretty Woman star and the cinematographer tried everything to "recapture the magic” in their relationship but it was like “flogging a dead horse.”
The second insider divulged that Roberts and Moder wouldn’t still be together if they didn't have the children and that Roberts didn’t care about divorcing her husband. "Before it was going to decimate her fortune by two-thirds to divorce Danny, but now Julia doesn't care. She's miserable... as is Danny. Neither of them likes the fact that their kids have to see them so unhappy. They're finally doing what they should have done years ago,” the unnamed source concluded.
Since a year has gone by and the couple is still very much together, it’s obvious this report was bogus. At the time, Gossip Cop corrected the narrative by noting that if this was true, why hadn’t more reliable outlets reported on this supposed “divorce”? It’s because it wasn’t happening. Additionally, we’ve corrected several times the idea that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were splitting up. We’re not sure if the tabloid just doesn't want to see them unhappy, but the longtime spouses are doing just fine.
As for NW, we’ve busted this unreliable publication more times than we’d like to count for being wrong about Roberts and Moder. Last August, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for claiming that Roberts used plastic surgery to save her marriage. Another ridiculous report from the same tabloid alleged that Roberts was “single and starving” after being dumped by Moder. None of these bizarre stories were remotely true, which shows how little insight the magazine has into the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.