What Happened To Jon Hamm Dating Lindsay Shookus?

It’s worth mentioning that Gossip Cop busted a similar account from RadarOnline that asserted Hamm and Shookus were dating. After the two were spotted attending the same Broadway show, RadarOnline claimed a romance was blossoming between the two, which we learned was false. Still, Naughty Gossip insisted that something was going between the Mad Men star and the television producer. In regards to Affleck, an insider revealed to the outlet that the actor was “hurt” but at the same time he was “happy she has found a good man and gives them both his blessings."