What Happened To Jon Hamm Dating Lindsay Shookus?

Last year, a site stated Ben Affleck gave Jon Hamm his “blessing” to date Lindsay Shookus. When the story came out, Gossip Cop investigated the account. But, some time has passed, and we’re taking a look back on this odd premise and what we learned.
365 days ago, a story emerged on a gossip blog surrounding Lindsay Shookus and Jon Hamm. Naughty Gossip reported that Affleck gave Hamm the “okay” to date his ex-girlfriend, Shookus. According to the website, despite the Justice League star having “mixed feelings” about the situation, Affleck was "happy" for Shookus and Hamm’s alleged romance.
It’s worth mentioning that Gossip Cop busted a similar account from RadarOnline that asserted Hamm and Shookus were dating. After the two were spotted attending the same Broadway show, RadarOnline claimed a romance was blossoming between the two, which we learned was false. Still, Naughty Gossip insisted that something was going between the Mad Men star and the television producer. In regards to Affleck, an insider revealed to the outlet that the actor was “hurt” but at the same time he was “happy she has found a good man and gives them both his blessings."
Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to Affleck. Our source confirmed the actor never gave his “consent” for Hamm to pursue Shookus, because he didn't need to. Gossip Cop had already corrected the claim that Hamm and Shookus were together, therefore, there was nothing for Affleck to “bless.” Also, a year has gone by and there haven’t been any reliable reports about Hamm and Shookus’ ever dating. Recently, Hamm was spotted at a beach in Santa Barbara with his rumored girlfriend, Anna Osceola, while Shookus, it seems, is still single.
Gossip Cop has corrected other bogus stories about Hamm and Shookus in the past. Last September, Life & Style purported Shookus was dating Hamm to make Affleck jealous. It was very interesting that one outlet claimed Affleck gave Hamm his blessing, yet, this report alleged the complete opposite. Life & Style maintained Shookus was only interested in Hamm to get Affleck’s attention. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who dismissed the silly narrative.
Another phony article Gossip Cop corrected about the Bridesmaids star came out last March from OK! which purported Malin Akerman played matchmaker for Hamm. The tabloid stated Hamm had trouble finding love so Akerman stepped in to help him. We ran the account by a mutual friend of ours and Akerman who told us the entire narrative was made-up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.