What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning a winter wonderland themed wedding. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Here’s a look back on the story.
Last November, In Touch, ran the original story that claimed Lopez and Rodriguez were planning to wed on "New Year's" in Aspen, Colorado. The tabloid then postulated that the couple were planning to marry on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, it wasn't sure. An insider stated Lopez “decided on a winter-wonderland theme in a snowy location, like Aspen, Colo. There will be a white cake, white flowers, and she'll wear a white custom-made Versace gown."
The magazine further disclosed several A-listers would be in attendance, including Lady Gaga and Drake. The insider also revealed the pair “loved the idea of starting 2020 as a married couple."
Gossip Cop busted the tabloid's report last year for various reasons. First, there were no other explicit details about the supposed ceremony. Next, the tabloid tried to name drop two well-known celebrities to make the account seem accurate. Finally, we ran the article by a source close to Lopez, who told us the entire article was fabricated.
Additionally, 2020 is one month away from being over, and no wedding took place. Also, more reliable outlets have reported Lopez and Rodriguez are getting married in Italy, not Aspen. Lopez has also stated she hopes to wed her fiance after the covid epidemic clears up, which is why the couple chose to delay their wedding. At this point, it's not clear when or where the wedding will happen and we likely won't know until the pandemic ends.
As for In Touch, the tabloid has been incorrect many times when it came to reporting on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Three years ago, the publication alleged Lopez and Rodriguez were marrying in France. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out. At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez weren’t even engaged at the time. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a mutual pal of ours and Lopez. We were told the two weren’t having a wedding in France.
The magazine also falsely reported the Selena actress and the former athlete were signing a $760 million prenup. This was also before the couple got engaged. We debunked the phony story when it was published. Recently, the outlet asserted Lopez and Rodriguez were living in a house of horrors amid the current quarantine. Gossip Cop ran the bogus story by a source close to the situation and we were assured the article was silly and the family was doing just fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
