What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Summer Wedding?

Months ago, a tabloid reported Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning a summer wedding. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time, but now that some time has passed, we’re taking a look back at the article. Here’s what we know.
In May, Life & Style proclaimed Lopez and Rodriguez were planning their ceremony which would include the couple's children from their previous marriages. The tabloid asserted the singer’s twins, Emme and Max, and the former baseball star’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, would have a role in the nuptials as the theme was about “blending families.”
From there, an insider revealed Lopez’s wedding dress would be a “formfitting Versace original that she's helping design." The source further divulged the guest list had several well-known celebrities on it such as Lady Gaga, Joanna Gaines, and the Kardashians family. The tipster added, "There will be Latin music, great food... and, of course, lots and lots of dancing.”
Gossip Cop, however, found a few issues with the story when it came out, particularly where and when this supposed event would take place. We checked with a source close to Jennifer Lopez for clarification on the story and we were told the report was fabricated. Additionally, the summer has come and gone, and there wasn’t a wedding.
Like many couples, Lopez and Rodriguez had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus epidemic. More reliable outlets have reported the wedding between the Selena actress and the former athlete is supposed to take place in Italy. As for when the ceremony will take place, the pair are waiting until the timing is right.
Gossip Cop would also like to note this isn’t the first phony piece we’ve corrected from Life & Style about Lopez. Last year, we busted the tabloid for asserting Lopez spends over $15,000 on stylists. We were assured by a source close to the situation that the report was false.
The publication has also made ridiculous claims about the pair’s impending wedding before. Last August, the very same magazine alleged Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a very lavish ceremony. The tabloid called it "the most expensive wedding ever." Gossip Cop corrected the story after hearing from a more reliable informant, a source close to the singer, that the piece was false.
As excited as everyone is for this wedding, it’s best to wait until the day comes and not trust the word of these tabloids that clearly have no insight into the betrothed couple's plans.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
