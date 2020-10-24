What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's '$3 Million Wedding'?

Everyone is looking forward to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding, so there’s been a ton of speculation as to what will happen during the ceremony. Last year, one tabloid reported that Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a $3 million “wedding of the year.” Gossip Cop looked into the article when it came out. Today, we’re taking a look back at the story and what has happened since.
Last October, OK! proclaimed that Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding “was going to be an event like no one’s ever seen before.” The tabloid insisted that the extravagant ceremony would have “music, dancing, extravagant floral arrangements, and plenty of celebrity guests.” In regards to the A-listers that would be in attendance, the magazine asserted that George and Amal Clooney, Leah Remini, and Britney Spears would be among the 500 guests in attendance.
OK! also revealed that the “important details” of the nuptials, such as the location and date, would be kept totally “secret.” An insider shared that since this will be Lopez’s fourth marriage, she was aware of how "easily the wedding could turn into a media circus if certain information got out. That's the last thing she wants to happen." Gossip Cop would like to point out if Lopez was concerned about the wedding turning into a “media circus,” why would this “insider” immediately leak information about the ceremony?
Upon further investigation, we discovered that the source still spilled the private deets about the wedding. The publication's insider disclosed that the couple was going to wed in Miami, adding that Rodriguez planned a massive firework show during the couple’s final dance. The informant also snitched that Lopez would wear three separate dresses designed by Versace, plus the ceremony would have a 10-layer cake packed with chocolate, vanilla, white chocolate, and edible flowers.
As dreamy as these “details” sounded at the time, Gossip Cop learned from more credible sources that the story was incorrect. Besides, whoever this “source” clearly had no insight into the couple. A more reliable outlet, E! News, reported that Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez were going to wed in Italy, but the ceremony is postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, OK! had run several inaccurate wedding narratives about the couple that we’ve clarified. In 2019, Gossip Cop busted the publication for claiming Lopez and Rodriguez were having a destination wedding in Mexico. Last June, we dismissed another phony report from the magazine that alleged the couple was marrying at the Vatican. In short, none of these bogus wedding stories were remotely true. These "reports" just keep proving why the tabloids are untrustworthy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.