What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's '$3 Million Wedding'?

OK! also revealed that the “important details” of the nuptials, such as the location and date, would be kept totally “secret.” An insider shared that since this will be Lopez’s fourth marriage, she was aware of how "easily the wedding could turn into a media circus if certain information got out. That's the last thing she wants to happen." Gossip Cop would like to point out if Lopez was concerned about the wedding turning into a “media circus,” why would this “insider” immediately leak information about the ceremony?