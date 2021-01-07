What Happened To Jennifer Garner's 'Blossoming Romance' With Edgar Ramirez?

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez’s new film, Yes Day, will be released on Netflix in March. Last year, one tabloid alleged the two costars were getting close while filming the movie. Gossip Cop is revisiting the tale.
Last January, Woman’s Day claimed art may have intimated life because, according to the tabloid, Garner and Ramirez got cozy behind the scenes of Yes Day. The film, which is based on the novel of the same name, focuses on a group of parents who spend the day saying "yes" to all of their children's requests. A source revealed during the production of the upcoming Netflix comedy, the cast and crew hoped for a “romance to blossom” between Garner and Ramirez.
"Jennifer deserves happiness. Especially with someone as handsome as Edgar, who is a great guy,” the insider disclosed. "Everyone noticed how they spend a lot of time together between cuts, and she often hangs out in his trailer. Anyone who knows them both are supportive of this developing into something more,” the source added.
Unfortunately, this supposed flirt-fest never happened. The narrative is common troupe outlets use when celebrities of the opposite sex star in films together. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation who told us it wasn’t true. Nothing happened between Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramires during the production of the movie. Photos for Yes Day were recently released and shows promise that audiences will be in for a rousing time. However, the movie didn’t spark a romance between Garner and Ramirez. Plus, when the story came out, Garner was still in a relationship with John Miller. The pair broke up in the summer of 2020. To allege the actress flirted with another costar while being in a relationship is a bit much. As for Ramirez, the Venezuelan actor hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically as of yet.
In regards to Woman’s Day, this isn’t the first time the magazine got its wires crossed when reporting on celebrities' love lives. For instance, in 2019, the same tabloid asserted Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were getting remarried. The publication also contended Garner was pregnant with John Miller’s child. None of these reports were remotely true, which Gossip Cop corrected them after our investigations. When it comes down to it, anything this tabloid reports should be taken with a grain of salt. If that at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast
Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve
Report: Sandra Bullock Married
Was Rapper Young M.A. Shot Over The Weekend?
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors