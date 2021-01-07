What Happened To Jennifer Garner's 'Blossoming Romance' With Edgar Ramirez?

No Love Connection Between Jennifer & Edgar

Unfortunately, this supposed flirt-fest never happened. The narrative is common troupe outlets use when celebrities of the opposite sex star in films together. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation who told us it wasn’t true. Nothing happened between Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramires during the production of the movie. Photos for Yes Day were recently released and shows promise that audiences will be in for a rousing time. However, the movie didn’t spark a romance between Garner and Ramirez. Plus, when the story came out, Garner was still in a relationship with John Miller. The pair broke up in the summer of 2020. To allege the actress flirted with another costar while being in a relationship is a bit much. As for Ramirez, the Venezuelan actor hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically as of yet.