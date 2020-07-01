What Happened To Jennifer Garner Starring In A Biopic About Melania Trump?

As we reported at the time, the story was completely made-up. The magazine failed to mention when this “secret project” would take place or what studio was producing the supposed film. In fact, there were no details whatsoever. There was also no official announcement made from either Garner or a more reputable outlet. Additionally, at the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the actress who told us on record the story was inaccurate. Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time Life & Style made up a ridiculous story about Garner.