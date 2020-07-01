What Happened To Jennifer Garner Starring In A Biopic About Melania Trump?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner was in talks to portray First Lady Melania Trump. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be false. Since no such movie came out, it’s safe to say the outlet doesn’t have any idea what it was talking about.
Last summer, Life & Style alleged Jennifer Garner was the top choice to portray the First Lady in a biopic about her life. The tabloid at the time claimed the movie would chronicle her “rags to riches life story.” "There's been a lot of interest in a movie or miniseries about Melania, and the role could be a game-changer for whoever lands the coveted part,” a supposed insider told the magazine.
The publication contended the “secret project” would focus on how young Melania, who grew up on a housing block in Slovenia, pursued her modeling career, met her husband, Donald Trump, and became the First Lady of the United States. The alleged insider continued, "It's one of the juiciest characters being cast right now,” adding Garner was one of the “front-runners” for the supposed role.
As we reported at the time, the story was completely made-up. The magazine failed to mention when this “secret project” would take place or what studio was producing the supposed film. In fact, there were no details whatsoever. There was also no official announcement made from either Garner or a more reputable outlet. Additionally, at the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the actress who told us on record the story was inaccurate. Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time Life & Style made up a ridiculous story about Garner.
Two months ago, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable publication for alleging Jennifer Garner told Ben Affleck his girlfriend, Ana de Armas was using him for his fame. The magazine asserted Garner was “keeping a close eye” on de Armas and wanted the best for her ex-husband, but was convinced the Cuban actress was just using Affleck. Gossip Cop investigated the story and checked with a mutual pal of ours and Affleck who confirmed the story was fabricated.
Before that report, Gossip Cop also dismissed a story from Life & Style that insisted Garner did not want de Armas around her children. A so-called source told the outlet, Affleck was going to introduce his and Garner’s three children to de Armas but not mention it to his former wife since she wouldn’t “give in.” The bogus story made absolutely no sense. Since the bogus story was published, there have been multiple photos of de Armas with Affleck and his children.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.