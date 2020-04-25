What Happened To Jennifer Garner Getting Married And Having A Baby With John Miller?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Nine months ago, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner was getting engaged and expecting a baby with John Miller. This didn’t happen. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found there was no truth to it. Looking back, it’s clear to see how misleading the account was.

Last summer, Star alleged that Jennifer Garner and John Miller were close to getting engaged and having a baby. “There’s growing talk among Jennifer’s friends that she and John will soon be getting engaged,” a supposed source told the outlet. The so-called insider continued, “It’s something they’ve openly discussed a lot, and the word is that John’s been shopping for a ‘yes’ ring that will sweep Jen off her feet.” The tipster added that close friends of the actress were “buzzing” that Garner was pregnant because she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

“He’s practically glowing himself and has been wrapping his arms around her stomach just like a father-to-be. John feels like the luckiest guy on the planet,” the sketchy insider stated. As dreamy as it sounded, the story was completely fabricated. Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still in a relationship, but they are not engaged. Additionally, if the actress was actually pregnant, the baby would’ve been born by now. Furthermore, the actress stated in the past that she wasn’t having any more children.

“To be clear, again, I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up, we’re not doing it,” Garner said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Star doesn’t know what it was talking about, which isn’t surprising since the tabloid has been grossly wrong about Garner in the past. A month before this story came out, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for falsely stating that Garner was planning a wedding and having a baby with Miller. Star contended a similar narrative, with a supposed source quoted as saying, “They’ve been keeping it hush-hush, but it seems John’s already asked Jen for her hand in marriage. Friends are buzzing that Jen could already be pregnant.”

The entire narrative was unsurprisingly bogus. Gossip Cop checked in with an individual from Jennifer Garner’s camp who confirmed the story was not true. The unreliable magazine was debunked by us yet again in November 2018 for incorrectly claiming that Garner was marrying Miller just weeks after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. The publication asserted that Jennifer Garner was “rushing down the aisle” and planning to marry John Miller in secret, but that couldn’t have been further from the truth. Gossip Cop looked into the bogus narrative and found it to be completely untrue.