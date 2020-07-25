What Happened To Jennifer Garner Getting Engaged And Having A Baby?

Last summer, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner was getting engaged to her boyfriend, John Miller. The unreliable outlet also contended the couple was expecting a baby together. None of this was remotely true. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. Here’s why we had to correct the bogus article.
365 days ago, Gossip Cop reported that Star was alleging Jennifer was going to be engaged to John Miller soon. A supposed insider told the tabloid, "There's growing talk among Jennifer's friends that she and John will soon be getting engaged. It's something they've openly discussed a lot, and the word is that John's been shopping for a 'yes' ring that will sweep Jen off her feet."
The dubious insider continued, "Close friends are buzzing that Jen may already be pregnant," adding the actress was sporting what appeared to be a "baby bump". The so-called source said Miller was also “glowing” himself and was “wrapping his arms around her stomach” like a “father-to-be.” "John feels like the luckiest guy on the planet,” the unnamed insider purported.
Even though the story sounded sweet, it was nothing but a completely fabricated tale. Whomever this "source" was that spilled all this information was just as unreliable as the publication that ran the incorrect narrative. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Garner who assured us the story wasn’t true. Additionally, despite what the magazine tried to convey, Garner has stated herself multiple times that she isn’t having any more children. Moreover, the story came out a year ago and Garner hasn’t had a baby nor made any announcements about being engaged.
This isn't the first or last time Gossip Cop corrected baby and engagement rumors about Jennifer Garner. Just last week, we corrected a story from OK!, a sister publication of Star, that purported Garner was pregnant. The outlet claimed in June that the Alias star was expecting because she was seen allegedly sporting a baby bump. This wasn’t true. The actress was more recently seen at the beach with her son where didn’t have a “baby bump.”
Last year, we debunked the Globe, another paper owned by the same company as Star, for falsely claiming Garner was engaged to Miller. Not only did the phony story assert the actress accepted Miller’s proposal, but it also claimed the news “shattered” her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be inaccurate. We were assured by more reputable sources for Garner and Affleck that the article wasn’t true. Clearly, these tabloids don't have any insight on Garner's personal life.
