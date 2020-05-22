What Happened To Jennifer Aniston's Bollywood Career?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston wanted to start a career in Bollywood. This was false. Aniston was never looking to star in any Bollywood films. Gossip Cop corrected the phony narrative at the time. Since the actress hasn’t made the transition to Bollywood, it’s apparent the tabloid was way off base with its allegation.
On May 22, 2019, the tabloid, the Globe, asserted the actress was “eager” to show off her singing and dancing skills, leading Aniston to want to star in a Bollywood-style film with big musical numbers. A supposed source told the outlet, "Jen's put the word out she wants to rock a fun-filled, stylized Bollywood-type rom-com that'll knock people's socks off." The dubious source continued that Aniston was being “careful” at picking which Bollywood project she wants to do since Brie Larson's 2018 film, Basmati Blues, flopped at the box-office.
“Jen, no doubt, will be on high alert to choose a superscript," the suspicious source added. The story however, was completely fabricated. Aniston was not looking to pursue a career in Bollywood. It’s been a year since the story came out and Aniston hasn’t made any “Bollywood” type films nor has the actress expressed interest in it. Also, while the Globe based its narrative on the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep qualified to speak on behalf of Aniston who went on record to state the story was untrue.
This wasn’t the first time the Globe made up ludicrous stories about Aniston without having actual proof to support its claim. In January 2019, the tabloid falsely claimed Aniston was adopting a baby girl from a Mexican orphanage. A supposed source told the outlet the actress was helping out two orphanages in Mexico and fell in love with a beautiful baby girl while there. A rep for Aniston assured Gossip Cop the actress had no intention of adopting a child at the time.
Two months later, the publication incorrectly stated Aniston had secretly eloped with Brad Pitt in Mexico. The absurd story alleged the former spouses secretly got hitched in Mexico after Aniston was inspired to marry Pitt again following her scary emergency plane landing that occurred on her 50th birthday. As much as the tabloids would love to see the former couple reunite, it didn’t happen. Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Pitt and Aniston were back together. This time was no different.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.