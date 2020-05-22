What Happened To Jennifer Aniston's Bollywood Career?

“Jen, no doubt, will be on high alert to choose a superscript," the suspicious source added. The story however, was completely fabricated. Aniston was not looking to pursue a career in Bollywood. It’s been a year since the story came out and Aniston hasn’t made any “Bollywood” type films nor has the actress expressed interest in it. Also, while the Globe based its narrative on the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep qualified to speak on behalf of Aniston who went on record to state the story was untrue.