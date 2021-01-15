What Happened To Jennifer Aniston Meeting Brad Pitt's Kids?

The world may never give up hoping Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will reunite. Last year, one outlet asserted Pitt would introduce his kids to his ex-wife. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report.
Last January, OK! maintained Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt quietly rekindled their love for one another and only “close friends and family” knew about the news. An insider claimed neither Pitt nor Aniston expected things to go so well, but “they had fallen in love all over again and told pals it was getting serious."
The insider revealed Pitt and Aniston spent discreetly spent the holiday together and the actor introduced his three youngest kids, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, to his former wife. "It was a big moment for them," the anonymous tipster said, adding, "and thankfully, it went really, really well."
The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to finally see her in person.
Making the report more emotional, and dramatic, the source disclosed details about this supposed meeting."Jen was very nervous, but the kids took to her so well. They all thought she was really nice and totally cool. Viv liked Jen's jewelry and wanted to braid her hair, and Knox was blown away by Jen's sports knowledge. At one point, Shiloh told Jen, 'Dad seems happy with you.'"
It caused Brad to shed some tears. After that, Pitt initiated a group hug and whispered in Jen's ear, 'It feels like we're finally a family.'
No Pitt-Aniston story would be complete without the mention of Angelina Jolie, who outlets have spent years vilifying and pitting against the Friends actress. The source claimed Pitt didn’t want any interference from his most recent former spouse so the actor “opted” not to tell her about his plans. Yet, the informant alleged Pitt’s children spilled the secret to their mother, and Jolie "immediately called Brad and demanded to know why she was left in the dark... Angie didn't like it one bit, but there's not much she can do."
The report concluded with the anonymous source purporting Pitt and Aniston would go public with their romance. "They know the world will go crazy when they find out, so their big debut will be orchestrated down to the very last detail. Jen's leaning towards sharing the news via a photo shoot at her home or on the beach,” the insider divulged.
Clearly, none of this was true, since a whole year has passed and neither Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt confirmed they rekindled their relationship. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Aniston who also dismissed the bogus narrative. Aniston and Pitt have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2006. But, the two have stated several times that they aren’t getting back together.
As for OK! the tabloid has run several other absurd stories about Pitt and Aniston before, which is why we don’t trust anything the tabloid says. Last March, the magazine claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were doing a tell-all interview about their relationship. Two years ago, the outlet asserted Pitt would declare his love for his former wife via a TV interview. Gossip Cop busted these phony narratives and will continue to expose any other baseless reports about the former couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
