What Happened To Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Adopting Mexican Baby Together?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were looking to adopt a child from a Mexican orphanage. Gossip Cop looked into the report when it came out and today, we’re revisiting the tale. Here’s what we uncovered.
New Idea alleged the Aniston and Pitt secretly met in Mexico over the New Years' holiday. A source spilled to the tabloid, "They wanted everything to be ultra-classy and beneath the radar, so their meetings were carefully planned out in advance, and only a handful of trusted friends were allowed to know where and when they got together. But they're not really fooling anyone at this stage, and it was an open secret behind the scenes they were getting closer by the day."
According to the insider, the former pair, who split in 2006, visited an orphanage in Tijuana while they were in Mexico together. The source added if Aniston and Pitt did get back together and planned to adopt a baby, the orphanage would be “the perfect place” for them to find a child of their own.
Gossip Cop looked into the report and what the former couple actually did over the holiday break. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were indeed in Mexico during the New Year, which is what led to the tabloid creating this tale. But, the former pair were not together and didn’t visit an orphanage. Pitt spent his time in Puerto Vallarta while Aniston was in Tulum, and neither of these places are remotely close to each other. That made it quite unlikely for Aniston and Pitt to even see one another, and as we stated, they didn’t. There’s also the glaring point that it’s been a year since the article came out, and neither Aniston nor Pitt have had any more children.
Unfortunately, whenever the former couple is within the same vicinity of each other, rumors run rampant that they’re either back together, planning to have a child, or finding ways to make Angelina Jolie’s life miserable. Because the popular entertainers are considered to be A-listers and maintain a friendly relationship, there will be times that they are attending events or perhaps even hanging out, i.e. Aniston’s Christmas party. That doesn’t mean the two are rekindling their romance, which Gossip Cop has stressed more times than we’d like to admit.
Take, for example, last month, when New Idea alleged Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were in a love triangle with Lady Gaga. Before that, the same tabloid asserted Pitt was leaving Hollywood and Aniston. Gossip Cop has busted these phony accounts and will continue to do it so long as they exist.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
