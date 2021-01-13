What Happened To Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Adopting Mexican Baby Together?

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Were In Mexico

Gossip Cop looked into the report and what the former couple actually did over the holiday break. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were indeed in Mexico during the New Year, which is what led to the tabloid creating this tale. But, the former pair were not together and didn’t visit an orphanage. Pitt spent his time in Puerto Vallarta while Aniston was in Tulum, and neither of these places are remotely close to each other. That made it quite unlikely for Aniston and Pitt to even see one another, and as we stated, they didn’t. There’s also the glaring point that it’s been a year since the article came out, and neither Aniston nor Pitt have had any more children.