What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And Jon Hamm Dating?

The magazine’s tipster further revealed Aniston and Hamm got together with the help of mutual pal, Paul Rudd. "Paul told Jon it's about time he went for it with Jen. Paul's known all about Jen's long-time crush and after all these years, they're both single - so in his eyes, the timing was ideal,” the insider disclosed. Gossip Cop would like to mention if the Avengers: Endgame actor was responsible for bringing Hamm and Aniston together, it would’ve been reported by more reliable outlets.