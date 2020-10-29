What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And Jon Hamm Dating?

Around this time last year, a tabloid insinuated Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm were dating. While the two would make a striking couple, Gossip Cop had its suspicions about this report. Now that some time has passed, let’s take a look back at the tale.
Last October, NW purported a romance was blossoming between Aniston and Hamm. The Friends actress and the Mad Men star were alleged to be going on “secret dates.” An insider spilled that “everyone was wondering how on earth this didn’t happen sooner.” “Over the years, she’s had her people enquirer if he was available on several occasions in between her romances,” the source added.
The magazine’s tipster further revealed Aniston and Hamm got together with the help of mutual pal, Paul Rudd. "Paul told Jon it's about time he went for it with Jen. Paul's known all about Jen's long-time crush and after all these years, they're both single - so in his eyes, the timing was ideal,” the insider disclosed. Gossip Cop would like to mention if the Avengers: Endgame actor was responsible for bringing Hamm and Aniston together, it would’ve been reported by more reliable outlets.
The tabloid’s insider, however, insisted the Bridesmaids actor and The Morning Show star had low-key "romantic rendezvous" at their Los Angeles homes. This was another glaring issue for Gossip Cop. If the two were having “secret dates” at their homes so no one would know about their “romance,” how did this “insider” become privy to this? Gossip Cop figured that this “source” was more likely as phony as this story.
We reached out to a spokesperson for Jennifer Aniston who confirmed the actress wasn’t dating Jon Hamm. A year has gone by and our verdict remains the same. Aniston has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux. As for Hamm, the actor is reportedly dating his Mad Men co-star, Anna Osceola, though that has not been confirmed by Gossip Cop. In regards to the tabloid, we’ve corrected the magazine for asserting silly reports about Aniston and her love life before.
Earlier this year, we busted NW for asserting Aniston was doing a tell-all interview with Brad Pitt. The bogus story alleged the former couple was going to reveal all the secrets about their marriage and why it didn’t work out. Gossip Cop dismissed the report after finding the story to be false.
We debunked another article from the magazine that contended Pitt and Aniston were adopting a sister for his daughter, Shiloh. We clarified that not only are Pitt and Aniston not back together, but the two weren’t looking to adopt a child together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.