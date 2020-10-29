What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Being 'More Than Friends'?

Were Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer more than friends last year? One tabloid alleged the former costars had more than just a friendship. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Here’s a look back at the tale and if it was true.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer stole everyone’s hearts as Rachel Greene and Ross Gellar on the iconic sitcom Friends. The two’s respective characters were locked in a “will they/won’t they” romance that carried on for ten seasons. In 2019, Aniston surprised fans with a photo of the entire cast from the series reunited. Around the same time, New Idea purported Aniston and Schwimmer's connection was very “palpable” during the sweet get-together.
A source claimed Aniston and Schwimmer have always had feelings for one another and after reuniting with “the gang,” it was clear “they still had a spark and their chemistry was stronger than ever.” The insider further revealed Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow played “matchmakers” for the two because the Madagascar actor disclosed that Aniston was “The One” for him.
The informant added it was “always a case of the wrong time - with both of them always involved with someone else or coming out of a relationship. They've finally admitted their true feelings for each other after 25 years of friendship. They just wished they'd gotten together years ago."
As sweet as this sounded, it wasn’t remotely true. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Jennifer Aniston who denied the story and confirmed she wasn’t dating Schwimmer. A year later, and there haven’t been any reliable reports about a supposed romance between the former cast-mates. Last November, David Schwimmer was reportedly dating 29-year-old, Katie Markowitz. But, earlier this year, the actor was spotted out with his former wife, Zoe Buckman, so the former couple could be heading towards a reconciliation. As for Aniston, the Bruce Almighty actress has remained single following her divorce from Justin Theroux.
Gossip Cop has also corrected other romance hearsay about Aniston and Schwimmer in a recent piece. In regards to New Idea, the outlet isn’t reliable, as we’ve proven before. For example, last April, the outlet was busted by us for claiming Aniston was remarrying Brad Pitt. Recently, we dismissed the magazine for alleging Aniston was giving George Clooney support amid his divorce from Amal. None of the phony reports were true, which is why the tabloid shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.