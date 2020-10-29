What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Being 'More Than Friends'?

As sweet as this sounded, it wasn’t remotely true. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Jennifer Aniston who denied the story and confirmed she wasn’t dating Schwimmer. A year later, and there haven’t been any reliable reports about a supposed romance between the former cast-mates. Last November, David Schwimmer was reportedly dating 29-year-old, Katie Markowitz. But, earlier this year, the actor was spotted out with his former wife, Zoe Buckman, so the former couple could be heading towards a reconciliation. As for Aniston, the Bruce Almighty actress has remained single following her divorce from Justin Theroux.