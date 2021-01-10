What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Having A Baby In 2020?

In 2019, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were having a baby girl. That would mean, the baby would've been born in 2020, but there weren't any other reports that came out confirming this pregnancy. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out, but since we're in a new year, we've decided to revisit the tale.
Two years ago, In Touch alleged Pitt and Aniston held a gender reveal party over the New Year Eve's holiday and revealed they were expecting a child to their friends. An insider told the tabloid Aniston referred to the baby as her “miracle” and “the fact that was she able to have this baby with Brad, her first husband after they went through so much together... it's just a dream come true."
The source disclosed the actor was ecstatic to become a dad again after winning custody of his six children with Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop would like to note Pitt and Jolie's custody battle is still on-going. Yet, the snitch insisted Aniston was confident Pitt would “be a hands-on dad supporting her through any kind of obstacles they face."
The magazine then detailed how the “expecting” parents prepared for their supposed baby girl. Aniston studied baby books and sought advice from her famous friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Sandra Bullock. As for Pitt, the tabloid asserted shared the news with his children, but not Jolie. The source claimed the actor didn’t feel the need to tell Jolie directly because he was “really trying to have as little contact as possible with his ex and is pretty sure the kids would fill her in." The informant did note that Jolie would be furious when she found out the news since she was "livid that Jen got one up on her by getting back with Brad." The story concluded with the tipster divulging Pitt and Aniston also bought an estate in Colorado to raise their daughter away from Hollywood.
Gossip Cop wasted no time in busting this fairytale. For starters, Aniston and Pitt have never rekindled their romantic relationship. And if you need further evidence the story was incorrect, two years have passed since it came out, and Aniston hasn’t given birth to a child, who would be almost one by now. Aniston and Pitt have done the impossible and remained friends following their divorce, but that’s as far as their relationship goes.
Unfortunately, the tabloids haven’t gotten the memo, and continue to create lies about the former pair. In 2019, In Touch also claimed Brad Pitt agreed to do a tell-all interview about his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. Four months ago, the same magazine claimed Pitt and Aniston rekindled their romance after a romantic trip. Gossip Cop debunked these ridiculous stories and others that continue to purport the divorced stars fell back in love. It’s just not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
