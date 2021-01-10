What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Having A Baby In 2020?

Jennifer & Brad Prepared To Bring A New Life Into The World?

The magazine then detailed how the “expecting” parents prepared for their supposed baby girl. Aniston studied baby books and sought advice from her famous friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Sandra Bullock. As for Pitt, the tabloid asserted shared the news with his children, but not Jolie. The source claimed the actor didn’t feel the need to tell Jolie directly because he was “really trying to have as little contact as possible with his ex and is pretty sure the kids would fill her in." The informant did note that Jolie would be furious when she found out the news since she was "livid that Jen got one up on her by getting back with Brad." The story concluded with the tipster divulging Pitt and Aniston also bought an estate in Colorado to raise their daughter away from Hollywood.