What Happened To Jamie Foxx And Kate Beckinsale Dating?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Jamie Foxx “replaced” Katie Holmes with Kate Beckinsale. Gossip Cop looked into the suspicious report at the time. Today, we’re taking a look back at the story and what happened with this supposed romance.
In 2019, Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale took a photo together at the Golden Globes Ambassador party in Los Angeles. Despite Beckinsale vehemently dismissing rumors she was dating Foxx, In Touch took the seemingly innocent encounter and reported that the actress and actor were the hottest new couple. The tabloid further asserted that the Baby Driver actor and the Van Helsing star were “into each other,” and “they weren’t hiding it.” An insider continued, “The chemistry was off the charts, and they were seeing where it goes."
Where did Holmes fit into all of this? According to the tabloid, the Dawson’s Creek actress was "replaced" by Beckinsale who was "totally Jamie's type: brunette and gorgeous." “His friends said he swapped Katie with a more stylish British version of her. This is a budding romance, but they make a great couple,” the source added.
Gossip Cop dismissed the story when it came out. As we stated, Kate Beckinsale shot down any hearsay regarding a romance between her and Foxx. And since a year has gone by, there haven't been any more reliable reports that confirm the two ever dated. Though Foxx has been tight-lipped about what happened between him and Katie Holmes and what led to their breakup, the actor seems to have remained single since the split. As she is now in a relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr., Gossip Cop doubts there’s any bad blood between the former couple.
As for In Touch, we’ve busted the tabloid several times for being incorrect when it comes to Foxx and Holmes. Years ago, the magazine alleged that Jamie Foxx flirted with Charlize Theron while he was still dating Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop clarified the story was false after we ran the report by a source close to Holmes. We were told the article was bogus.
Recently, the same publication argued that Leah Remini asked Holmes to speak about Scientology on Remini’s podcast. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for the Mad Money actress. We were informed by this trusted source the article was fabricated. Perhaps the tabloid should change its name to “Out of Touch,” since it clearly has no real insight into celebrities’ lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.