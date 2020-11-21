What Happened To Jamie Foxx And Kate Beckinsale Dating?

Where Katie, Kate, And Jamie Foxx Stand Today

Gossip Cop dismissed the story when it came out. As we stated, Kate Beckinsale shot down any hearsay regarding a romance between her and Foxx. And since a year has gone by, there haven't been any more reliable reports that confirm the two ever dated. Though Foxx has been tight-lipped about what happened between him and Katie Holmes and what led to their breakup, the actor seems to have remained single since the split. As she is now in a relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr., Gossip Cop doubts there’s any bad blood between the former couple.