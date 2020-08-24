What Happened To Hailey Baldwin Delaying Her Wedding To Justin Bieber?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Hailey Baldwin was putting off her wedding to Justin Bieber because of “trust issues.” Gossip Cop busted the phony piece when it came out. The couple, have, of course, had a wedding ceremony since the article came out, proving our reporting was more accurate. Let’s take a look back at the bogus story.
356 days ago, Star Magazine ran the title “Hailey: Dragging Her Feet On Wedding Over Trust Issues” for its article. The accompanying story purported Hailey Baldwin was delaying her nuptials to Justin Bieber. At the time, the two were already married but they had not had an actual ceremony. The couple were engaged in 2018 and quietly obtained a marriage license a few months later.
An alleged insider told the outlet, "Justin and Hailey planned on having a big 'dream wedding' after their courthouse nuptials, but it kept getting pushed back." The so-called insider purported the reason why the ceremony kept getting “put off” was because Bieber and Baldwin had a lot of “deep-seated” issues. “Justin is very needy and has a lot of baggage from his tumultuous relationship with Selena,” the supposed tipster continued, noting Bieber’s on-and-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez.
The unnamed source added Beiber and Baldwin, “wanted to have a strong foundation before they say their vows in front of God and their families. They have more work to do because they're not there yet. Who knows if they'll ever have the wedding?” The magazine’s article came out after TMZ received photos of invitations for Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding. If the two were having trust issues, then why did the two go ahead with planning a ceremony? Simple. The story wasn’t true.
It wasn’t too long after this bogus piece came out that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a ceremony in South Carolina. Since the two wed, the same tabloid continued to concoct ridiculous stories about the young spouses.
Recently, we busted Star for alleging Bieber had become “too clingy” and Baldwin needed a break. The fabricated piece proclaimed following the sexual assault allegations Bieber was facing, he became more demanding of Baldwin’s time, which led Baldwin to a trip to Italy with Bella Hadid. This was completely false. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative by pointing out the couple had just taken a road trip together and Baldwin went to Italy with Hadid for work.
Earlier this year, the magazine, OK!, a sister publication of Star, claimed Bieber’s “health issues” were pushing Baldwin away. The incredibly insensitive report maintained Baldwin was “struggling” to deal with Bieber’s depression. Gossip Cop dismissed the article as there was no evidence to even support the ridiculous claim.
