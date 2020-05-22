What Happened To Gwen Stefani Getting Dumped On Mother's Day Last Year?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Gwen Stefani was dumped by Blake Shelton on Mother’s Day. The tabloid was wrong. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus story at the time. Now, exactly 365 days later, it’s evident the outlet had no idea what it was trying to convey.
On May 22, 2019, Life & Style, alleged Stefani and Shelton were no longer an item. The publication asserted Stefani assumed the country singer was going to propose to her but instead got another surprise from her long-term boyfriend. The magazine claimed the country crooner “walked out” on his girlfriend, with a suspicious source adding, “The surprise Gwen got was shocking. Blake explained that they had a great romance going, but that all the pressure to marry her was just too much for him."
The so-called insider continued that Shelton broke off his relationship with Stefani “over the phone.” "Gwen was humiliated and angry... Mother's Day turned out to be the worst day of her life. She saw her mom and her kids but ended up spending most of the day alone, crying, trying to figure out what went wrong,” the unnamed source stated. As if the story couldn’t get more ridiculous, the anonymous tipster further contended, Stefani believed another woman was involved as it was the “only real reason” the "Sweet Escape" singer could come up with.
“There were no signs that he was unhappy, so she's racking her brain, looking for any clues,” the supposed source stated, concluding that Stefani had “moved his things out of her LA home" and "lost all faith in finding a good man." Since Stefani and Shelton are still going strong, it’s apparent the story never happened. Also, the timing of the story couldn’t have been worse. The weekend before it came out, Shelton and Stefani were photographed at a theme park in California where they displayed loads of PDA. Moreover, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Stefani who confirmed the two hadn’t split up.
Life & Style has a history of being unreliable when it comes to reporting on The Voice costars. A month before this story came out, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Stefani announced she was expecting during her “secret” wedding to Shelton. The fictitious story maintained the couple married on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in front of 200 guests where Stefani broke the news that she was pregnant. The recycled story line didn’t even need to be corrected since it had been used by the magazine several times. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Stefani who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.