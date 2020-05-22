What Happened To Gwen Stefani Getting Dumped On Mother's Day Last Year?

“There were no signs that he was unhappy, so she's racking her brain, looking for any clues,” the supposed source stated, concluding that Stefani had “moved his things out of her LA home" and "lost all faith in finding a good man." Since Stefani and Shelton are still going strong, it’s apparent the story never happened. Also, the timing of the story couldn’t have been worse. The weekend before it came out, Shelton and Stefani were photographed at a theme park in California where they displayed loads of PDA. Moreover, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Stefani who confirmed the two hadn’t split up.