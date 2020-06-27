What Happened To Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's 'Wedding Of The Year'?

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married last year? A year ago today, one tabloid insisted the two musicians had finally tied the knot, but Gossip Cop debunked the claim. Today, the story is still nonsense.
In June 2019, Star published an article alleging that Stefani and Shelton were planning a huge wedding at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The music power couple were supposedly throwing a lavish ceremony complete with an A-list guest roster, Michelin-star reception meal, and carnival with rides and game for kids. “Gwen and Blake are planning a 30-minute fireworks display for the end of the night,” a suspicious source told the magazine, adding that they planned to fly guests in on private jets, including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine.
This article was clearly absolute nonsense. A source close to Stefani and Shelton assured Gossip Cop that the story was false. We’d also debunked that rumor so many times before that we had to roll our eyes to see yet another iteration. If (and when) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani do get married, this supermarket tabloid is not the first place you’ll hear about it.
A year later, this story is still obviously false. Stefani and Shelton have yet to announce a marriage or even an engagement, despite rumors continuing to swirl about their supposed nuptials. They’re clearly very happy together — on Father’s Day earlier this week, Stefani thanked Shelton on Instagram for helping her raise her sons — but let’s let them take whatever time they need with their relationship status, shall we?
Star has made a bit of a yearly tradition out of pushing this rumor. In August 2018, the tabloid made nearly the exact same claim about Stefani and Shelton getting married at his Oklahoma ranch. This time, the supposed wedding was a much smaller, more intimate affair — but Gossip Cop proved the story wrong. There was no record of their marriage in the state of Oklahoma. An Entertainment Tonight report confirmed that the couple were not ready to get married yet. And reps for both musicians confirmed for us that the story wasn’t true.
Just a couple months ago, the magazine ran a story about the couple getting married in a quiet backyard wedding during quarantine. “They’re both laid-back and spontaneous, and it just made sense,” a source claimed. Hang on, laid-back and spontaneous? What about the gigantic wedding with a full-on carnival they had supposedly been planning last year? The wedding claim was completely baseless — it’s obvious that this magazine has absolutely no authority to say what’s going on between Stefani and Shelton.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.