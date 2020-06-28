What Happened To Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Trying To 'Save' Their Marriage?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were desperate to save their relationship. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out. Since Russell and Hawn are still going strong, it’s evident the publication doesn’t know anything about the long-term pair.
About a year ago, the Globe alleged Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn tried to save their romance by taking a trip to Greece. The couple was spotted on a yacht on the Amalfi Coast and the magazine contended this was a "last-ditch, make-or-break vacation" to salvage their relationship. "They've been bickering endlessly for some time and their relationship had become lifeless. They needed this break to prove there was still love and enough fun to keep things going,” a supposed source told the outlet.
The dubious source continued, "The vacation was all about Goldie and Kurt. Kurt has been making a huge effort to woo Goldie again. He's been holding her hand, paying her compliments, and making her feel special." The ludicrous story concluded with the so-called insider adding, “Everything they've been fighting over suddenly seemed petty. They vowed not to let the honeymoon stop when they get back home."
As we stated, the long-term partners are still going strong, so the story was inaccurate when it came out and still is today. Also, Russell and Hawn were vacationing with their family in Italy at the time. The trip wasn't about the couple "saving a relationship" that didn't need saving, it was a true family vacation. More recently, Hawn posted a sweet message to Russell for Father’s Day.“Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him. Happy Father’s Day to you my angel,” the actress wrote as the caption under the picture. Obviously their relationship is as strong as ever.
Two months ago, the actress spoke to People Magazine where she stated the actor has always made her feel beautiful throughout their relationship.“The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, ‘You’re unbelievable,'” Hawn recalled. “‘He said I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.’ He appreciates that” the actress stated. Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time the Globe was wrong about the pair.
Last month, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable publication for falsely claiming Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell called off their wedding after a fight. The bogus story alleged the couple got into endless bickering ever since they decided to get married. The entire story was fabricated. The couple never planned on getting married, so there was nothing to call off. They've made it decades without getting hitched and have no plans to at the moment. Gossip Cop busted the phony tale, of course.
Last May, we busted the tabloid for incorrectly stating Hawn was “dumped” by Russell. The ridiculous story asserted Russell broke up with Hawn over the phone but didn’t give any explanation as to why Russell would “dump” his long-term love. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop dismissed the false narrative at the time. More than a year later, it's plainly obvious how incorrect the tabloid was.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.