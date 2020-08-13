What Happened To George Clooney's Second Set Of Twins Meant To 'Save His Marriage'?

About a year ago we busted a tabloid for claiming George and Amal Clooney were expecting a second set of twins to save their marriage. Gossip Cop is looking back on that story a year later to see if we nailed it or not.
In the midst of a supposed “rocky period,” Life & Stylereported that the Clooney’s were expecting another set of twins to their family. George, according to a so-called insider, nervous about “looking after two sets of twins under three.” The pregnancy meant the two were “not arguing as much,” and both George and Amal were recruiting famous friends like Brad Pitt, Meghan Markle, and Barack Obama for babysitting and baby shower duties.
When we busted the story a year ago, we spoke to a rep for George. The spokesperson told us on the record that the couple was not expecting another set of twins, and there were no marital problems that needed to be solved in the first place. We also noted the bad track record of the tabloid.
In the intervening year, the Clooney’s have not welcomed more kids into their home. The couple is still together, despite constant bogus divorce rumors, and recently donated $100,000 to Lebanese Charities. George is about to make his feature film return after four years away from the big screen by directing and starring in The Midnight Sky.
You’d think this tabloid would eventually relent with bogus Clooney rumors, but then you’d be wrong. Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for claiming George was seeking a divorce from Amal. It seems every few months this tabloid tries to say these two have irreconcilable differences, but none of these tales are real.
As recently as April, Life & Style has claimed the Clooney’s were “drifting apart.” Apparently Amal “never liked LA” and thinks “George’s friends [are] fake.” Once again we’ll point out that the two are happily married, raising their twins in relative privacy.
In an even stranger story, this tabloid tried to claim that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were about to adopt a child and name her after George Clooney. We checked in with Aniston’s spokesperson on that one who eloquently responded, “No one can actually believe this crap? It's all made up.”
It doesn’t matter how many times we debunk this tabloid for silly Amal and George Clooney stories. It’ll keep churning out phony stories just as quickly as Gossip Cop can expose the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.