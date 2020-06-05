What Happened To George Clooney 'Storming Out' On Amal?

One year ago, a tabloid claimed George Clooney “stormed out” on his wife, Amal, and took their twins to a safe house. This never happened. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus story when it came out. Now, 365 days later, it’s apparent the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
On June 5, 2019, the National Enquirer alleged George and Amal Clooney were headed for a $500 million divorce following the actor walking out on his wife. The publication contended George’s reason for doing this was because Amal’s political work was putting their family in danger of terrorist threats.
A supposed source told the magazine, "George is livid that his wife's hard-charging efforts for human rights have left their children at risk.” The so-called source added that the actor took the couple’s twins to their home in Sardinia where they were under 24-hour guard. "George is having a very hard time with this, and it's causing a major rift in the marriage," noted the alleged insider.
The phony tipster continued that George was “ keeping his head down at the villa in Sardinia" while Amal is fighting her case against ISIS. "He's living with constant anxiety... Everyone is hoping he and Amal can reach a compromise over this, but George is taking no chances whatsoever, even if Amal can't understand his actions,” the dubious source told the paper. The unnamed source also asserted, "It's been a tough few months for George and Amal. Anyone can see that, and the last thing their marriage needed right now was more stress and tension thrown into it. It will be a miracle if they survive this."
The only piece of truth to the story was George did amp up security measures because his wife was taking on a case against ISIS. The actor spoke up about having to deal with the extra security during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter but still supported his wife and all her endeavors. The rest of the story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for the actor who confirmed that not only was the story untrue, the couple also doesn’t own an estate on the Italian island.
The National Enquirer has a poor track record when it comes to reporting on the spouses. In January 2019, the outlet maintained that Amal Clooney moved out of her home with George and took the twins with her. The publication claimed Amal fled the couple's home amid their $520 million divorce battle. The story wasn't true. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the actor who assured us the spouses were fine.
Four months later, the publication claimed George was dumped by Amal on his birthday. Since Gossip Cop already corrected the phony narrative that the spouses were having problems, it wasn't hard to disprove this story either. The tabloid is simply clueless.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.