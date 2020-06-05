What Happened To George Clooney 'Storming Out' On Amal?

The phony tipster continued that George was “ keeping his head down at the villa in Sardinia" while Amal is fighting her case against ISIS. "He's living with constant anxiety... Everyone is hoping he and Amal can reach a compromise over this, but George is taking no chances whatsoever, even if Amal can't understand his actions,” the dubious source told the paper. The unnamed source also asserted, "It's been a tough few months for George and Amal. Anyone can see that, and the last thing their marriage needed right now was more stress and tension thrown into it. It will be a miracle if they survive this."