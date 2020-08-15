What Happened To Felicity Huffman's Post-Prison 'Tell-All' Interview?

Months ago, a tabloid alleged Felicity Huffman was going to do a “tell-all” interview about her role in the college admissions scandal. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can correct it.
In October of last year, Life & Style purported the actress was breaking her silence in a post-prison interview. The outlet maintained Huffman was ready to share her side of the story after serving her 14-day prison sentence. Huffman, along with Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was accused of paying to have their daughter's SAT scores changed. Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges against her and served 11 days out of her two-week sentence.
At the time, a supposed insider snitched to the tabloid that Huffman “kept quiet” for legal reasons. “But,” the alleged source continued Huffman “wanted to speak her truth” and was putting “feelers out for a televised tell-all interview.” The former Desperate Housewives star did her time at the all-women Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California. The magazine claimed the actress’ sole mission once she was released, was to discuss more pressing issues. In addition to losing “opportunities”, the publication asserted the fallout from the scandal also nearly destroyed her relationship with her husband, William H. Macy, and their two daughters.
“It won’t be the kind of interview where she makes excuses for herself. She knows she’s done wrong,” added the unnamed insider. The story concluded with the anonymous tipster stating Huffman “wasn’t going to take anything for granted.” The only problem with this story is that Huffman has been a free woman for quite a while, and she hasn’t done any “tell-all” interview since her release. The story came out almost a year ago and since then, there hasn't been any mention of Huffman breaking her silence over the scandal.
Plus, the tabloids were wrong about Huffman before the actress serving her time in prison. Last March, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for claiming Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were divorcing amid the fallout of the college scandal. The incorrect report stated the couple’s marriage was in crisis after Huffman discovered her husband was using the celebrity dating app, Raya. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the spouses who dismissed the phony report. Additionally, Macy had shown support for his wife throughout the entire incident.
A month later, the National Enquirer alleged Huffman’s former costars were furious over the scandal. The unreliable paper alleged Huffman’s other cast-mates feared the scandal would cause them to lose “millions” of dollars. Gossip Cop had also learned from a spokesperson for Marcia Cross that this was inaccurate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.