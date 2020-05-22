What Happened To Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $165 Million Divorce

Last year, a tabloid claimed Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were headed for a $165 million divorce. The couple never got divorce, obviously. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out and since the couple is still together, it’s apparent the tabloid had no idea what it was alleging.
On May 22, 2019, the unreliable tabloid, OK!, asserted Hill and McGraw’s split was imminent after years of “fights, secrets, and lies.” A supposed source told the paper, “No one would be surprised if they officially ended it shortly, especially since they’ve been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it’s just a matter of who files the paperwork first.”
The alleged insider claimed one of the problems between the country singers was jealousy because McGraw was supposedly very “flirtatious” which made Hill jealous whenever he worked with other female artists. “Faith made it clear that she didn’t like the idea of women throwing themselves at him at every show, and said that she could make their time apart permanent if he was so gung-ho about leaving home,” the unnamed tipster continued.
The so-called insider stated Hill is also flirtatious and it gave McGraw a reason to worry, adding that the two were going to battle over their fortune. “They’re each worth around $80 million – $165 million combined – and are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep what’s theirs. Neither one is going to back down. It looks like their relationship may be beyond repair,” the anonymous source claimed. Since the story came out exactly a year ago and the country singers are still going strong, it’s clear this never happened.
A few months after this story came out, the couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, with McGraw posting a sweet throwback photo of the couple on his Instagram page. “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u,” the singer wrote as a caption. Additionally, at the time, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Hill and McGraw who confirmed the story was inaccurate.
This wasn’t the first time, OK!, was busted by us for making ridiculous claims about McGraw and Hill. Five months after this story came out, Gossip Cop debunked the bogus tabloid for falsely claiming McGraw and Hill were renewing their vows to save their marriage. The phony story asserted the couple’s marriage began to crack and following a rough patch, the two decided to renew their vows. Once again, the magazine had no substantial evidence to back up its allegations. Also, Gossip Cop had already corrected the publication for being wrong about the country star’s marriage.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.