What Happened To Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $165 Million Divorce

The so-called insider stated Hill is also flirtatious and it gave McGraw a reason to worry, adding that the two were going to battle over their fortune. “They’re each worth around $80 million – $165 million combined – and are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep what’s theirs. Neither one is going to back down. It looks like their relationship may be beyond repair,” the anonymous source claimed. Since the story came out exactly a year ago and the country singers are still going strong, it’s clear this never happened.