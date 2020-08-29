What Happened To Emma Watson Dating Her 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Tom Felton?

The tabloids have also tried to insinuate that Watson was a “diva” and had issues with other actresses she worked with. Earlier this year, we busted Life & Style for purporting Watson skipped out on the press tour for Little Women because she was feuding with her costars. The unreliable magazine claimed Watson “had it out” with one of the girls from the movie and left her co-stars “high and dry.” Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Watson to get clarification on the matter, and we were assured the entire premise was false.