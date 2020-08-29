What Happened To Emma Watson Dating Her 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Tom Felton?

Last summer, Harry Potter fans were in a frenzy when it was rumored that Tom Felton and Emma Watson were possibly dating. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be completely bogus. The former cast-mates are very close, but it's a strong friendship and nothing more. Here’s a look back at the story.
365 days ago, OK! Magazine published a story with the title, “Emma & Tom: More Than Friends?" The tabloid purported Emma Watson and Tom Felton were dating. This article was published after Felton shared an Instagram post of the two hanging out in South Africa, where he was also teaching Watson how to play the guitar. A sketchy source told the magazine that this wasn’t "the first time the pair's social media posts have set tongues wagging... and we really hope it's happening."
However, Gossip Cop noted that if the two were dating it would have been covered by more reliable outlets. Plus, the two practically grew up together. The British stars portrayed their respective characters, Draco Malfoy and Hermoine Granger, since 2000, so it wasn’t a surprise that the two have a very tight friendship. Last November, fellow Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint also stated during an interview that Watson and Felton did have some sort of “spark” but clarified it was similar to a “playground romance.”
Additionally, Watson has spoken about her willingness to be single for the time being and identified herself as “self-partnered." It doesn’t seem like the actress was interested in dating anyone. Overall, Gossip Cop didn’t find any substantial evidence to indicate Watson and Felton was more than just very close friends. This wasn’t the first time Watson was incorrectly linked to one of her former Harry Potter costars.
Three years ago, the National Enquirer suggested Emma Watson was talking to Robert Pattinson every night. The bogus piece asserted the former costars moved from being platonic friends to a full-blown couple that were serious about becoming long-term. Gossip Cop however was told by a trusted Pattinson source that this wasn’t true.
The tabloids have also tried to insinuate that Watson was a “diva” and had issues with other actresses she worked with. Earlier this year, we busted Life & Style for purporting Watson skipped out on the press tour for Little Women because she was feuding with her costars. The unreliable magazine claimed Watson “had it out” with one of the girls from the movie and left her co-stars “high and dry.” Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Watson to get clarification on the matter, and we were assured the entire premise was false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.