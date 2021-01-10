What Happened To Ellen Pompeo Quitting 'Grey's Anatomy' Over 'Health Issues'?

Here's What We Learned About The Story

Gossip Cop broke down the rumor and found the following. Ellen Pompeo does have asthma, which is something she’s spoken about candidly. That is the only truth to the story. Pompeo didn’t quit the show. Two months ago, Grey’s Anatomy debuted its 17th season, which makes it the longest-running medical drama on television. Pompeo returned to the series and is one of few cast members to be on the since the first season. During a recent interview with Variety, when asked if she thought this would be the last season for Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo stated: