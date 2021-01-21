What Happened To Dolly Parton's $1 Million Birthday Bash

What Did Dolly Actually Do On Her Birthday?

Now that the singer’s birthday has come and gone, Gossip Cop can further clarify the story. There was a lot of misconception about what Dolly Parton’s birthday plans were. Another tabloid claimed the singer would pose for Playboy to commemorate her milestone birthday. But, at the time, we explained this probably wouldn’t happen. The Covid-19 lockdown protocols have not been lifted, and because Parton donated $1 million to the research for the Modena vaccine, we highly doubted she wouldn’t heed the rules. Additionally, it was reported that Parton will go on a global stadium tour this year to mark her 75th birthday. As for what the actress actually did on her birthday, Parton took to Twitter to address her fans and share her eagerness for kindness in the world.