What Happened To Dolly Parton's $1 Million Birthday Bash

The iconic Dolly Parton turned 75 yesterday, but how did she celebrate it? Last month, one tabloid claimed the country singer was planning a huge, expensive birthday bash. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report and how the quintessential celebrity spent her special day.
According to the National Enquirer, Dolly Parton was as anxious as everyone else to kiss 2020 goodbye but planned to do it “in style.” The tabloid claimed the singer wanted her closest friends and everyone from all aspects of her life to celebrate something positive. The publication claimed the longtime entertainer even set aside a million bucks to make it happen.
The grandiose gathering, the paper asserted, would be held at Dollyland and would include several notable guests. Country legends Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw were among the few mentioned in the report that supposedly would be in attendance. Sources also revealed there would also be an appearance from Parton’s “reclusive” husband, Carl Dean. The publication added that the "9 to 5" singer didn’t consider the event “to be a sign she’d be wrapping up her career any time soon.”
Now that the singer’s birthday has come and gone, Gossip Cop can further clarify the story. There was a lot of misconception about what Dolly Parton’s birthday plans were. Another tabloid claimed the singer would pose for Playboy to commemorate her milestone birthday. But, at the time, we explained this probably wouldn’t happen. The Covid-19 lockdown protocols have not been lifted, and because Parton donated $1 million to the research for the Modena vaccine, we highly doubted she wouldn’t heed the rules. Additionally, it was reported that Parton will go on a global stadium tour this year to mark her 75th birthday. As for what the actress actually did on her birthday, Parton took to Twitter to address her fans and share her eagerness for kindness in the world.
There was no “million-dollar” birthday celebration held on the singer’s birthday. It isn’t surprising that this tabloid would be incorrect since the Enquirer has been busted by Gossip Cop before for incorrectly reporting on Parton. Last May, the paper claimed Dolly Parton would never sing again. Two months ago, the tabloid asserted Parton’s husband demanded that she be more faithful to him. Gossip Cop dismissed these silly reports about the legendary singer. She is of course still gracing us were her angelic voice and she's been devoted to her husband for years.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
