What Happened To Demi Moore Becoming Tom Cruise's 'Scientology Bride'?

Did Demi Join Scientology? Here's What We Uncovered

At the time, NW asserted Moore was “days away” from signing up. Yet, an entire year has gone by and there haven't been any reports about the actress becoming a Scientologist. Weirdly, the story sounded as if Tom Cruise was Dracula searching for a new bride. Gossip Cop investigated the suspicious story when it came out and found it to be untrue. We ran the article by a source close to the situation at the time who confirmed it was fabricated. Obviously our reporting was more accurate as we look back on this bizarre tale.