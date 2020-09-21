What Happened To David And Victoria Beckham Divorcing Over Work Pressures?

More Lies About The Beckham Family

Still, OK! has continued to create various false narratives about the pair. Last March, the outlet claimed that David and Victoria Beckham were renewing their vows in an attempt to dispel the divorce and cheating rumors. The publication maintained the couple was tired of being the center of so much gossip and believed renewing their vows was the best way to turn a new leaf. Gossip Cop had learned from a spokesperson for Victoria that the two had no plans to renew their vows.