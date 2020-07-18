What Happened To David And Victoria Beckham Buying A Castle?

One year ago, a strange tabloid story made the rounds about David and Victoria Beckham looking to buy a castle. Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time, but we wanted to check and see if the British power couple ever ended up getting their dream home.
The story of castle shopping comes from OK!, which said that the couple was looking to celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary with their own personal fortress. An anonymous source said, “They’ve always enjoyed exploring castles together, it’s their thing. Now they’ve decided it’s time to take the leap and find one they can turn into a home.”
Well, they weren’t, Gossip Cop determined then. We spoke to Victoria’s rep, who told us on the record that the story was “tabloid nonsense.”
As is common in tabloid news, the outlet simply took a sliver of truth and then made up the story from there. The truth here is that the Beckhams did get married in Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. The couple also shares some interest in castles as well, seeing as how David built a 4000-piece Lego set for his daughter in 2017.
In the year since we debunked the story, the Beckhams did not purchase any castle. They find themselves quarantining in their real home in the Cotswolds.
A few months after this castle story, this same tabloid targeted David and Victoria Beckham again, this time saying they were about to break up. Gossip Cop debunked that story too, noting a family photo on Instagram from earlier that week. We also spoke to a source close to the Beckhams, who assured us the story was bogus.
This is the same tabloid that, earlier the same year, claimed the Beckhams were set to renew their vows. Apparently, it was supposed to be an effort to kill divorce rumors. A spokesperson for Victoria told Gossip Cop that this story fabricated as well. Suffice to say, OK! Is not the place to go for Beckham related news.
The same tabloid doesn't even have a handle on real estate. We busted another of their stories for claiming that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were preparing to buy a house together. Cooper and Gaga have neither started dating, nor have they ever been about to move in together.
As for the Beckhams, the latest story we’ve busted concerned Victoria and her son, Brooklyn, arguing over his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. It was Woman’s Day who peddled a rumor that the Beckhams were prepared to cut their son out of their will if he got engaged. Well, this month he did indeed get engaged, and his parents could not have been happier. Gossip Cop debunked that story.
So no, the Beckhams didn’t buy a castle, nor are they getting a divorce or renewing their vows. Instead, they are thrilled that their son is engaged. Pretty wholesome, don't you think?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.