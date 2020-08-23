What Happened To Courtney Cox Seeking Justin Theroux In Revenge Plot Against Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon?

Cox and Witherspoon Don’t Hate Each Other

The heart of this baseless claim is that Cox was angry that Aniston would work with Witherspoon over her. Witherspoon and Aniston have been friends about as long as Cox and Aniston have. Witherspoon worked with Cox on Friends. The two worked together to raise charity funds in 2015. Keep in mind that Cox is a professional actress with decades of experience, so there is no reason for this petty jealousy to exist.