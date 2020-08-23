What Happened To Courtney Cox Seeking Justin Theroux In Revenge Plot Against Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon?

About a year ago, a tabloid ran a story about this complex web of betrayal involving Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Justin Theroux. Hurt feelings over casting slights led to old flames coming back in the picture. Gossip Cop is looking back on this convoluted story.
The OK! story went like this: Cox was upset that Aniston would do The Morning Show with Witherspoon instead of her. To get revenge, Cox went “behind her back” and planned a birthday party for Theroux. This left Aniston feeling “utterly betrayed.”
Aniston was supposedly so angry about Cox planning a birthday party for Theroux that she “called Courteney in tears.” Especially ice cold: Aniston wasn’t even invited to the party. Gasp. This is an intricate enough plot to fill a Friends episode.
When this story came out, Aniston’s spokesperson confirmed on the record that there was no truth to it. In the intervening year, we’ve seen both a second season for The Morning Show announced and, after years of speculation, a Friends reunion. Plus, Aniston celebrate a Friendsgiving last year with both Cox and Theroux, so everyone looks to be on great terms
The heart of this baseless claim is that Cox was angry that Aniston would work with Witherspoon over her. Witherspoon and Aniston have been friends about as long as Cox and Aniston have. Witherspoon worked with Cox on Friends. The two worked together to raise charity funds in 2015. Keep in mind that Cox is a professional actress with decades of experience, so there is no reason for this petty jealousy to exist.
Gossip Cop has debunked many bogus OK! Cox stories. It claimed she was dating Matthew Perry. Later, it claimed she was getting married to her longtime partner Johnny McDaid. Both claims were false and demonstrate a lack of insight into Cox.
This tabloid routinely publishes sob stories about Aniston and Theroux. She couldn’t move on. Aniston was heartbroken to see him kissing another woman. She had a breakdown after running into him. All these stories have been busted by Gossip Cop. They are designed to make Aniston into a victim when, in reality, Theroux and Aniston are on great terms.
This story flattened these celebrities into petty children who cannot handle how relationships work or how Hollywood works. Everyone involved is on good terms and will likely continue to work and be friends for years to come.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.