What Happened To Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson's Rooftop Wedding?

Earlier this year, we debunked the unreliable tabloid for alleging Johansson was “refusing” to set a date for the wedding. The outlet asserted the actress was “getting cold feet” and was “keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings." This was yet another inaccurate story. The actress wasn’t dragging her feet in regards to her wedding to Jost. Johansson had stated her schedule was the only delay in setting a date for the wedding. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative at the time and obviously the pandemic has altered whatever plans were in the works, but the couple is still together and still planning to get married.