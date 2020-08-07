What Happened To Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson's Rooftop Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were getting married at a hotel rooftop in New York City. The wedding never happened. At the time, Gossip Cop corrected the bogus story. Here’s a look back at the fictitious tale and why we debunked the silly narrative when it came out.
A year ago, the unreliable magazine, Star, claimed Johansson and Jost finalized the details of their wedding, which was supposed to take place in the fall of that year. A so-called source spilled to the publication that guests were “told to save the date" and further asserted that Johansson and Jost “wanted an intimate ceremony with just the two of them when they exchange vows, but they'll have a large reception immediately after walking down the aisle.”
The dubious insider added the couple were going to "throw a huge soiree at a plush hotel rooftop afterward," but didn’t offer any details as to where or when this “celebration” was supposed to take place. However, the phony source maintained the party would be someplace with a glorious view of Manhattan.” This was all the information this sketchy tipster could offer. Regardless, Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be highly inaccurate. We spoke to a more reputable and reliable source, spokesperson for Johansson, who confirmed there was “no truth” to the bogus narrative. The credible source further stated at the time, the actress and her fiance hadn’t set a date yet for their wedding.
Recently, Jost spoke about his upcoming nuptials to Johansson and stated due to the current pandemic, the pair had to rethink their plans for their wedding and all plans appear to be on hold. Furthermore, this wasn’t the only incorrect rumor Gossip Cop corrected about Johansson and Jost’s future wedding.
Last year, we busted Star for falsely claiming Johansson and Jost were breaking up after just getting engaged. The bogus piece purported the couple was “on the rocks” after the actress was allegedly “cozying up" to an unidentified man in New York City. However, Gossip Cop couldn’t find any pictures of actual evidence to support this absurd story. Plus, since the two are still engaged, it’s clear the story was made-up.
Earlier this year, we debunked the unreliable tabloid for alleging Johansson was “refusing” to set a date for the wedding. The outlet asserted the actress was “getting cold feet” and was “keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings." This was yet another inaccurate story. The actress wasn’t dragging her feet in regards to her wedding to Jost. Johansson had stated her schedule was the only delay in setting a date for the wedding. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative at the time and obviously the pandemic has altered whatever plans were in the works, but the couple is still together and still planning to get married.
