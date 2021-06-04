What Happened To Chuck Norris? Here’s What He’s Doing Now In 2021

The man, the myth, the legend – Chuck Norris transcended traditional celebrity status in the early 2000s and became an online legend. Remember when you couldn’t go a day without hearing a Chuck Norris joke talking about his otherworldly strength and undefeatable physical prowess? Those memes have died down in recent years, but now, claims of the actor’s death make the rounds on an annual basis. Between the jokes and the hoaxes, we can’t help but wonder what Chuck Norris is doing these days. He was once one of Hollywood’s most recognizable action stars, but these days, he keeps a pretty low profile. Gossip Cop did some research to determine where Chuck Norris is now and if he has any big plans for 2021.

Chuck Norris Kicked Off His Career As An Action Star In the 70s And 80s

Chuck Norris did not originally set out to become an actor or an internet legend. According to Biography.com, he served in the military throughout the 1950s and 1960s. While stationed in South Korea, he began studying martial arts. He started working as a martial artist once he completed his military service. Not only did he become a karate champion, but he also opened up a number of karate studios where he served as a trainer to celebrities. Those celebrity connections inspired him to leap into acting. He eventually became friends with Bruce Lee and made his first on-screen appearance in the classic film, Enter the Dragon.

After his 1972 film debut with Lee, Norris landed more roles and started to work his way up to becoming the household name he is today. His first starring role came in 1977 with the action film Breaker! Breaker! Throughout the 70s and 80s, he became one of the biggest action stars on the big screen. And in the 1990s, he transitioned to television for his most famous role: Walker, Texas Ranger. The series aired for eight years, and it cemented his legacy as Hollywood’s tough guy.

Is Chuck Norris Still Alive?

Yes! Don’t let the internet fool you. Chuck Norris is still alive and kicking. In March, he celebrated his 81st birthday, however, rumors about his demise have circulated around the internet for years.

The most recent rumor came up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a Facebook account shared an image claiming that Norris had died from complications related to the virus. It turned out to be a joke, and it was another case of misinformation spreading on the internet.

Although baseless headlines about his death come up pretty frequently, Norris’s age and his absence from Hollywood have made the rumors feel even more believable. Think about it: when was the last time you saw Norris in a movie?

Chuck Norris Stepped Away From Hollywood To Care For His Wife

It’s been almost 10 years since Norris’ last film role, 2012’s The Expendables 2. Last year, he made a guest appearance in an episode of Hawaii Five-0. And you might catch him in a late-night infomercial here and there, but other than that, Norris has been pretty absent from Hollywood. There’s a reason for it.

Back in 2017, his wife, Gena, developed mysterious illnesses after a series of MRI scans. Gena has rheumatoid arthritis, and her doctors injected her with a “contrast agent” before her MRI scans to help them pinpoint the extent of her condition. These injections are routine to help doctors during imaging, and they frequently use a chemical called gadolinium.

According to a report by the Mirror, Gena was given three gadolinium injections over the course of eight days and described an immediate burning sensation once injected. From there, she experienced joint pain, weakness, rib pain, and full-body tremors. She lost 15 pounds and had to be fed baby food because she was having a difficult time swallowing.

It was a medical mystery, but the Norris family chopped it up to gadolinium poisoning. Doctors disagreed. Gena finally found relief through a Nevada clinic, but her husband left Hollywood to care for her and raise awareness about gadolinium and its potential side effects. They also took the matter to court.

In a lawsuit for $10 million, the Norrises sought damages from imaging companies that didn’t warn them about the risk of the contrast agent. However, the couple dropped their lawsuit in 2020.

What Is Chuck Norris Doing Now In 2021?

With Norris stepping away from the spotlight a few years ago, it’s tough to pin down exactly what he’s up these days. But we do know for sure that he was not at the Capitol riot on January 6th. In case you missed it, there was a lookalike in the crowd. Twitter users were convinced that it was actually him. We reached out to his reps, and they confirmed that it wasn’t him:

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

And to our knowledge, his range in Texas with his family is where he has remained throughout 2021. Though it’s not all rest and relaxation, he and his wife run a water company called CForce from their property in Texas. They also run a non-profit organization called KickstartKids, which provides karate lessons to children.

Although his film and tv roles aren’t what they used to be, Norris still lends his image to various products and services. From Fiat to QuickTrip to a mobile game called World of Tanks, many businesses employ Norris for the larger-than-life persona that’s been exaggerated through memes for years. And for a cool $450, you can get him to create a personal shout-out on Cameo.

He’s also an official spokesperson for Glock. According to a press release from the gun manufacturer: “Glock was seeking a spokesperson that exemplifies the same characteristics and principles. The parallels between Glock and Norris deliver an authentic, fun and legendary alignment of brands.”

What is Chuck Norris’ Net Worth In 2021?

With several decades of experience in Hollywood and partnerships with companies ranging from gas stations to guns, Norris has been able to amass a fortune that’s just as big as his reputation. It’s estimated that Chuck Norris’ net worth is $70 million.

However, that figure could have been higher. A couple of years ago, he unsuccessfully sued CBS and Sony for $30 million, arguing that he was entitled to 23% of the profits from Walker, Texas Ranger. And last year, he sued a company for using his name to promote an erectile dysfunction treatment. The lawsuit started when his wife spotted a scammy ad with a headline that read, “A Tragic End Today for Chuck Norris.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Chuck Norris’ whereabouts.