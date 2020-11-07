What Happened To Christina Aguilera Dumping Her Fiance?

Last year, a tabloid alleged that Christina Aguilera was breaking up with her fiance, Matthew Rutler. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Here’s a look back at the story and where the two stand today.
In 2019, Star published a report that said Aguilera was ending things with Rutler and used the words of an unnamed source to back up the narrative. The insider claimed that the pair had been “living apart” for some time and were bored with each other. The source further revealed that the two would "do things with the kids,” but “they had little to say to each other."
The publication then began to detail what apparently tore the couple apart. The magazine asserted that the pop singer’s allegedly expensive tastes and growing credit card bills were putting a strain on the couple’s relationship. The insider also added that Aguilera’s “diva-like attitude has pushed the engagement to the brink."
Gossip Cop busted the narrative when it came out because of the tabloid’s unreliability in the past. Now, a year later, it’s even more evident that the magazine’s story was incorrect. Aguilera and Matthew Rutler were spotted out together earlier this year with their daughter visiting Disneyland. Gossip Cop has also corrected several articles that purported that the two were breaking up or having issues in a recent roundup of Aguilera gossip. Though “The Voice Within” artist is private about her relationship with Rutler, her occasional birthday post for her beau reveals nothing but love. All in all, Aguilera is still very much with Rutler and the pair are doing just fine.
As for Star, the often debunked magazine has concocted several bogus stories about the singer in the past that we’ve corrected. Two years ago, the same tabloid alleged that Aguilera’s engagement to Rutler was off. So-called pals reportedly “feared” that the couple’s relationship was over because the singer was seen without her ring. How many times have we heard that same storyline? There are a million logical reasons why someone wouldn't wear a ring every single second of every day. Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time.
The publication also asserted that Aguilera was dropped by her label because of her bad attitude. We checked with an individual in Aguilera’s camp that told us there was no truth to the story. Gossip Cop has also corrected the idea that the former Disney star was a snobbish diva several times before.
In conclusion, the tabloids simply can’t be trusted when it comes to reports about the singer.
