What Happened To Christina Aguilera Dumping Her Fiance?

Where Do Xtina And Rutler Stand Today?

Gossip Cop busted the narrative when it came out because of the tabloid’s unreliability in the past. Now, a year later, it’s even more evident that the magazine’s story was incorrect. Aguilera and Matthew Rutler were spotted out together earlier this year with their daughter visiting Disneyland. Gossip Cop has also corrected several articles that purported that the two were breaking up or having issues in a recent roundup of Aguilera gossip. Though “The Voice Within” artist is private about her relationship with Rutler, her occasional birthday post for her beau reveals nothing but love. All in all, Aguilera is still very much with Rutler and the pair are doing just fine.