What Happened To Charlize Theron Dating Trevor Noah?

A so-called told the outlet that Noah finally “got the nerve to ask Charlize out on a date, and of course, she said yes." Unfortunately, this never happened. Charlize Theron was never asked out on a date by Trevor Noah. It’s been a year since the story came out and neither Theron or Noah spoke on a so-called “date” happening. Also, Gossip Cop learned exclusively from a source close to Theron that the story was fabricated. We also checked in with an individual from Noah’s camp who confirmed nothing was going on between the two.