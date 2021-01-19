What Happened To Channing Tatum, Charlize Theron Romance?

In 2020, a tabloid claimed Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron had a romance brewing. Gossip Cop looked into the report when it first came out, and are looking back to see if our initial judgement was the correct one.
Last January, NW claimed Theron and Tatum had sparks flying between them with an insider asserting the Magic Mike star got the actress’ number. The tabloid didn't bother explaining how Tatum obtained Theron's number, but implied Tatum was “100 percent” interested in the South-African actress.
The insider revealed Theron “loved the attention and is the first to admit he gave her major flutters when they danced together at the Oscars in 2013." Gossip Cop noted that the two did share a dance at the Academy Awards ceremony that year, but it was just for show. Still, the source maintained Theron was “just waiting for him to ask her out properly, but she can tell Channing is a little intimated by her." The source added Tatum wasn’t “her normal type, but she was willing to see where things go.”
“In her mind, he's nice, good with kids, and he's hot, so it's definitely worth trying. She's keen to have a date for the Oscars next month - and Channing might just cut the mustard,” the tipster concluded.
As Gossip Cop explained at the time, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron were never romantically linked. The report really didn’t make sense since Tatum and Theron have no real connection to one another, other than being entertainers. And it looks like our judgement held up. Channing Tatum did date Jessie J for a bit, but the couple split after being on-and-off for about two years. Now the actor is single and focused on being a dad. As for Theron, the actress has been single for five years. Months ago, Theron revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show why she hasn’t entered into a serious relationship.
I feel like I'm in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that's like, 'My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,' because I just won't accept anything less.
NW has concocted incorrect reports about Tatum and Theron in the past. In 2018, the outlet claimed Jessie J. dumped Channing Tatum for Ruby Rose. A year later, the magazine alleged Theron was pregnant and had three potential baby daddies. Gossip Cop busted these outlandish stories after finding them to be bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.