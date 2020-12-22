What Happened To Bradley Cooper's Romance With 'Vogue' Editor Anna Wintour?

365 days ago a rather odd rumor made the rounds about Bradley Cooper and Anna Wintour dating. With a 26 year age difference, it was certainly an eye turning story. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that story to see how we did.
According to In Touch, pals Wintour and Cooper looked to the world “like they were almost a couple” after being spotted at London’s Heathrow airport together. A source said “At first no one thought anything of it, probably because of the age difference. But now... I mean, why would they be flying together from London to New York?” Another source said the two were not dating, but they “could see it happening down the road.”
The article concluded by saying “all the speculation must be very flattering for Anna. After all, who wouldn't want to be linked to Bradley Cooper?" Well, lots of people actually. Cooper and Wintour looked close because they are close. They’ve been friends for years without a hint of romance between them.
Wintour has been a legendary editor for Vogue for a long time, so this was not actually the first bogus story Gossip Cop has busted about her. OK!, which shares the same owner as In Touch, said she was writing a “secret book with Victoria Beckham.” That same tabloid claimed there was friction between Wintour and Meghan Markle as well. Wintour is not feuding with Markle, nor did any book with Beckham come into existence.
While Wintour was certainly an odd choice for a bogus romantic story, but she is hardly the only person In Touch has claimed is dating Cooper. A few months after this Wintour story, it claimed Cooper had reconciled with Irina Shayk. While Shayk and Cooper are on good terms and share custody of their daughter, the two are not dating.
Another friend of Cooper’s going back to his Alias days is Jennifer Garner. After the two spent a day on the beach, this tabloid claimed the two were actually in love. Much like Wintour, Garner is a close old friend of Cooper’s with no romance to be found. The less said of all those Lady Gaga rumors, the better.
This tabloid would have you believe Cooper is dating 100% of the women he spends time with. As of the end of 2020, Cooper is not publicly dating anyone. In Touch simply cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about Cooper.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
