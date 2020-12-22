What Happened To Bradley Cooper's Romance With 'Vogue' Editor Anna Wintour?

‘What’s Going On With Bradley & Anna?’

According to In Touch, pals Wintour and Cooper looked to the world “like they were almost a couple” after being spotted at London’s Heathrow airport together. A source said “At first no one thought anything of it, probably because of the age difference. But now... I mean, why would they be flying together from London to New York?” Another source said the two were not dating, but they “could see it happening down the road.”