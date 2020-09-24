What Happened To Bradley Cooper And Angelina Jolie Having 'Secret Sleepovers'?

A year ago, rumors were floating around about Bradley Cooper and Angelina Jolie getting better acquainted. We haven’t heard much about this rumor since Gossip Cop busted it, so we’re going to take a look back and see if we got the story right.
NW reported that “Neither Bradley nor Ange like the spotlight,” so the two would date in secret. Cooper would sneak into Jolie’s home late at night, avoiding every photographer in sight. Brad Pitt got wind of the romance and told Cooper “that she’s a poison chalice and to tread carefully.”
Independent people close to Jolie and Cooper both confirmed to Gossip Cop that this story was absurd, and so we busted the story. Cooper and Jolie are both A-listers, but they’ve never really collaborated, nor was there any evidence that Cooper was sneaking around. This was a fairly common story last year and seemed to only have been created because both stars happened to be single at the same time.
Cooper and Jolie have continued to work and occupy different circles. When Pitt accepted an award at the National Board of Review, he publicly credited Cooper, the awards presenter, with help cleaning himself up: “I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since.” Cooper and Pitt may be friends, but there’s still no evidence that he and Jolie are anything other than polite strangers.
The term “secret sleepovers” is a term tabloids like to throw around when discussing illicit affairs. It’s a bit of a smoking gun to help find made-up stories. Before Cooper and Jolie, In Touch said Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were having “secret sleepovers.” Most recently, it was Cooper and Jennifer Garner, according to sister-mag Woman’s Day, who was sneaking around for sleepovers.
The Garner story was eerily similar to the Jolie story and claimed Cooper was once again driving and trying inconspicuously to drive off Garner’s property. This rumor started when Cooper and Garner, both single, were spotted at the beach. At least Garner and Cooper have been friends for years whereas there was virtually no connection between Cooper and Jolie.
NW's sister magazine Woman’s Day has continued to carry the torch for completely baseless rumors about Cooper and Jolie. It has consistently been inconsistent in its coverage of Jolie and Pitt’s divorce. Depending on the week she could be calling it off or whisking the kids away to London. She was apparently forcing Pitt to dump Aniston, but Pitt and Aniston aren’t dating. Tabloids seldom have legitimate insight into Jolie’s life, as evidenced by these phony secret sleepovers with Cooper.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.