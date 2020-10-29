What Happened To Brad Pitt's Latest Relationship With Nicole Poturalski?

Sounds like long term love wasn't in the cards for Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski. According to a recent report from Page Six, the pair has already split after two months of dating.
Poturalski, who is reportedly in an open marriage with German restaurateur Roland Mary, is said to have met Pitt at her husband's Berlin hot spot Borchardt. The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old model were first spotted together while boarding a private jet in late August. The two were headed to Château Miraval in France, the estate Pitt shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Rumors immediately flew: Were they already on the baby train? Was Poturalski leaking secrets behind his back? Gossip Cop, of course, found those rumors to be completely false.
The truth sounds far tamer. “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” a source told the outlet. The break-up apparently took place "a while back" and the two are "totally over." Poturalski has already been spotted with Mary at his restaurant, signaling that her commitment is not to the A-lister, but her legal husband.
It's not a surprise, given the baggage both have. Poturalski currently shares a 7-year-old child with Mary. And as we all know, Pitt is busy battling his estranged wife in a contentious (and seemingly endless) divorce proceeding. The biggest sticking point? Pitt is seeking shared custody of his six kids with ex-wife Jolie—Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Until things are resolved, Pitt is keeping busy with socially-distanced projects. Last month, he participated in a virtual table read of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High script, with proceeds going to emergency relief nonprofit CORE, as well as criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance. And last week, the actor was in Los Angeles narrating a campaign ad for Joe Biden, which aired during the fourth game of the World Series.