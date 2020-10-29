What Happened To Brad Pitt's Latest Relationship With Nicole Poturalski?

Everything We Know About The Relationship

Poturalski, who is reportedly in an open marriage with German restaurateur Roland Mary, is said to have met Pitt at her husband's Berlin hot spot Borchardt. The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old model were first spotted together while boarding a private jet in late August. The two were headed to Château Miraval in France, the estate Pitt shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Rumors immediately flew: Were they already on the baby train? Was Poturalski leaking secrets behind his back? Gossip Cop, of course, found those rumors to be completely false.